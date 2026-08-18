4 Camera Accessories You Should Buy On Amazon (And 4 You Shouldn't)

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Buying a camera is just the first step you take if you're getting into photography. Once you get the hang of your gear, you'll likely want to buy upgrades and accessories so that you can make the most out of your camera. This is what I felt after I received my first DSLR camera 20 years ago — when I got used to handling my old Canon EOS 350D with its included kit lens, I wanted to get several gear upgrades. I had to ask my parents to buy them for me, though, since I was a broke teenager back then, and we had to buy them from a physical store since Amazon wasn't as big back then.

Now that I have access to adult money and own a DSLR camera in 2026, I can now buy the accessories and gear that I want for my photography. What's more, Amazon is so convenient that I can order the stuff that I want even if I'm in bed. However, if the products that I'm interested in purchasing are readily available on the e-commerce platform, that doesn't necessarily mean I will buy them there.

Which camera accessories can you buy safely online, and which ones should you avoid? These are some of the items that I bought online and some that I would only buy from a physical store moving forward.