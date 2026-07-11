10 Useful Accessories Every Photographer Should Have

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If all you want to do is take a few photos, then the phone you have in your pocket is more than enough. In fact, your smartphone camera is so good that there is simply no need for budget digital cameras anymore. If, however, you want to take really good photos, then the bare minimum is a good Digital Single-Lens Reflex (DSLR) or mirrorless camera with the appropriate lens, and the knowledge to make the most of this powerful tool. DSLRs don't hold your hand and can leave you open to many mistakes that make your photos look worse.

However, by using the right accessory at the right time, you can make your life easier, elevate what your camera is capable of doing, or preferably both at the same time. Some accessories aren't essential, of course. Some of them are just there to help you until you've gained more experience, while others are crucial only to specific niche genres of photography, such as the diffuser hoods used in high-level macro photography.

Here, we have a set of accessories that are actually, generally, essential for any photographer. You might not use every single one on every shoot, but you will need them all at some point, no matter what sort of photography you do.