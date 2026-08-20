5 Popular Android Phone Brands Once Owned By China's BBK Electronics

Many smartphone users may not be aware that BBK Electronics was one of the world's top smartphone vendors until it was dissolved in April 2023, competing directly with Apple, Samsung, and others. BBK controlled various smartphone brands, including Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, Realme, and iQOO. Longtime Android users who have been keeping tabs on the industry may be familiar with several of these companies, as they have launched competitive devices over the years and come up with various innovations that challenged the more established handset makers in the industry. OnePlus is the most popular of the pack in Western markets, including the U.S. and Europe. During its early years, OnePlus challenged Apple and Samsung by making "flagship killer" handsets at much lower price points. OnePlus matured into a more traditional handset maker after that, coming under Oppo's control.

Realme is also an Oppo subbrand, though it sells phones under its own name. The company made an impression in recent years for its increasingly faster battery charging speeds that allowed some of its handsets to reach a full charge in just a few minutes. iQOO is a subbrand of Vivo, known for high-end gaming smartphones that feature powerful specs, extra cooling, and dedicated buttons. iQOO devices compete against similar gaming phones from Asus and ZTE's Nubia.

Combined, the now-independent former BBK smartphone brands make up about 20% of the smartphone market on average, or about as high as Samsung's or Apple's. However, these phones may not be as broadly available as iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26 models. Instead, some of the handsets these five brands sell are only available in specific markets outside China.