3 Apps That Can Make Your Gaming Phone More Powerful
Most gaming smartphones already offer strong hardware, and many can run demanding titles with few issues. However, whether gaming phones are worth buying depends a lot on what you expect from them. But that experience isn't limited to flagships. You can also find budget options that deliver a good gaming experience, especially if you use apps to better manage the device's resources. So, if you want more stability during longer gaming sessions, there are some great options.
However, it is worth noting that these apps don't completely transform the phone. So, even when using them to optimize your phone, they will not turn a mid-range smartphone into a flagship or guarantee spectacular FPS increases. What they can do is reduce background activity while you play, monitor temperature, or even stabilize the connection when playing online. In practice, they are tools that help make the experience more convenient, especially when the device is close to the limits of its own hardware.
ExitLag Mobile
Like the PC version of the app, ExitLag Mobile helps anyone experiencing latency and high ms when playing online by optimizing the connection. The app analyzes different routes between the phone and the game server, directing traffic through the most efficient option. The goal is to reduce issues like high ping, jitter, packet loss, and sudden latency spikes during matches.
This also explains why some gaming routers can be worth it, since features like QoS help prioritize game traffic and reduce congestion. ExitLag, on the other hand, uses its own infrastructure to find better routes for the user, making the connection more stable in certain situations.
So, if your gaming smartphone can run the game without problems but online matches still have high ping, ExitLag can help by finding an alternative route, especially if you are playing on more distant servers and want a more responsive experience. However, to use the service, you need a subscription, but you can see if it works for your internet connection during the seven-day free trial.
Gamers GLTool
Gamers GLTool is a universal game booster for Android, offering extra adjustments for anyone who wants to improve their gameplay a bit, in addition to closing background apps. Just as hidden options in developer settings can change how a phone performs, the app lets you adjust game graphics settings, such as resolution, to make the experience more stable.
In practice, this means Gamers GLTool does not make the processor or GPU more powerful, but it can improve FPS by reducing the work needed to render the game. This difference matters most on the best budget gaming phones, where lowering resolution or disabling effects can help maintain more stable frame rates, and some users report better performance after using it.
Still, results vary widely depending on the device and the game. There aren't enough independent benchmarks to say Gamers GLTool always increases FPS, and some users report little or no difference. For that reason, the app works better as an adjustment tool, since it lets you trade visual quality for performance, something potentially useful when the hardware is not flagship level.
Brevent
Brevent is an option for anyone who wants more precise control over what keeps running while playing. Android already manages RAM automatically and usually keeps apps cached to reopen them faster, which also explains why closing apps does not always improve performance. Brevent goes further by letting you place specific apps in standby or force them to close when they stay active without need. This can be especially useful on phones with limited memory, or when an app insists on waking up, syncing, or consuming resources in the background while you play.
The advantage over the phone's built-in management is that it offers more specific, persistent control. Instead of reducing the process limit for the whole system or simply clearing recent apps, Brevent lets you choose which apps to restrict and which can still sync or send notifications. So it can reduce competition for RAM and CPU without affecting everything indiscriminately, though it doesn't increase GPU power or guarantee more FPS. The setup, however, is more technical and requires USB Debugging or Wireless Debugging to work without root.
How we selected these Android gaming apps
To select the apps on this list, we left out tools that come preinstalled on phones from certain manufacturers. For example, Samsung and Xiaomi phones often come with their own Game Booster solutions. While these resources can help with in-game performance, they usually belong to each brand's ecosystem. For that reason, they would not be useful options for phones from another manufacturer.
Instead, we prioritized independent apps that can be installed on a wider variety of Android phones and that offer different functions or promise significant FPS gains. Many of these tools have limits in what they can do, since there are no standalone upscaling solutions like on gaming desktops. So, a mid-range phone cannot go much beyond what its hardware offers, which is why our options focus on specific areas, such as improving online-game connections or reducing background processes.