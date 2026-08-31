5 iPhone 17 Accessories I'm Obsessed With
The iPhone 17 has been around almost a year now. As we prepare for the new iPhone 18, or whatever Apple will call it, potentially alongside the company's rumored first foldable phone, some customers will choose to stick with their current devices for another year instead of upgrading. For those sticking with their iPhone 17s, there are still a number of cool accessories out there that could improve their iPhone experience. Over the past year, I've tried many new gadgets, including wireless chargers, headphones, and even Apple's long-awaited AirTag 2.
We've already reviewed or had hands-on with a number of the best iPhone 17 accessories before, and after extended use, I intend to carry most of the devices on this list with me whenever I upgrade to a newer iPhone. Many of the accessories on this list have become a part of my daily routine, whether it's to go on trips, to have by my bedside stand, or to commute. I also tried to provide a variety of brands and prices, to offer a helpful variety to choose from. Note that some, but not all, of the products were provided as review units. I'll detail that below.
1. RhinoShield clear case
One of my biggest disappointments from Apple over the years has been the company's clear case for its iPhones. The first one I owned was for the iPhone XR, and after a few months, it started to turn yellow. This is a well-known issue with clear cases, and has happened with several other options too. Eventually I decided to switch between cases by Apple's own Beats brand, or the tech accessory brand Moft, which is among the best that I've tried. However, I recently came across RhinoShield's Clear case, with its promise of never yellowing, and I was intrigued.
According to RhinoShield, most clear cases use standard thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which breaks down chemically when exposed to UV light and oxygen over time. Instead, this company uses a material called ShockSpread LUX, which is designed to take physical punishment and resist degradation. While I've only used this case for a couple of months, it still looks like I've just taken it out of the box, which is a positive sign. One YouTuber, Jay Daniels, tested the case by putting it under continuous light that simulated more than 12 years of UV exposure, and it appeared to survive.
My gripe with RhinoShield is that its MagSafe magnets are not aligned with Apple's logo, unlike Apple's official cases. That's partly because Apple chose to shift it down a few inches. I really like the clear look, because I tend to slap stickers on it, and I like to keep a 3-by-4-inch photo inside the case. For a $38 list price, I think this product is worthwhile.
2. Satechi 3-in-1 wireless charger stand
Satechi is a BGR favorite brand, and we've tested many of its accessories, including the recently-released ChargeView 240W desktop charger, which powers my whole setup from a single outlet. The brand is also a personal favorite when it comes to wireless charging stands. For years, the company's Qi2 wireless charging stand offered the best 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 charging options for iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches.
When Apple announced that the iPhone 17 supported Qi2.2 technology, which allows up to 25W wireless charging speeds, many brands raced to introduce their contenders for the best wireless chargers you can buy. But Satechi didn't; it waited. At CES in January 2026, the company offered a preview of what would be its upcoming foldable wireless charging stand, which took a few months more to actually release. For $130, this charging stand delivers 25W for the iPhone, fast-charging for the latest Apple Watch models, and 5W for AirPods. What I like the most about this accessory is its foldable design, aluminum finish, and rubber pad to protect the iPhone against scratches.
The stand is also compact, but it still weighs enough to properly hold an iPhone 17 Pro Max, even if it's slightly tilted. The accessory also supports charging through most of the cases I own, and that's not something every stand can do. Another important point for me is that it includes a 45W power brick with different travel adapters, so I'm safe no matter if I'm in the Americas, Asia, the U.K., or Europe.
3. Beats USB-C cable
I recently realized that my love language is gifting and receiving cables. It'll come as no surprise that I already have too many, but I still get excited when I get the chance to try a new one. I was impressed when I got my hands on the all-new Beats iPhone 17 cases, and later on when I got a first look at Beats' USB cables. The company offers a USB-A to USB-C cable, a USB-A to Lightning cable, and the new USB-C to USB-C cable with short, medium, and long options. With up to 240W of power support, I was honestly happy when the company announced a 10-foot version of its braided cables.
Not only are they more durable than Apple's standard cable, but they also don't tangle as easily either. Also, they're 10 feet long! Even though this size can be overkill to some, these cables have genuinely replaced all my 5-foot cables, so I have twice the length to comfortably keep using my phone in a café, hotel lounge, or in bed. Despite its length, it fast charges all my USB-C devices, and it's easy to carry around. I just wish Beats would offer a MacBook MagSafe charging cable this long too. Having the Beats cables in different colors can also add a little extra personality, as you can choose between red, blue, silver, black, and pink options. The Beats cables cost $30 in this longer form factor.
4. Marshall's Milton A.N.C. headphones
Since I moved to Europe, Marshall headphones have become my favorite. That's not necessarily because they sound better than the nearly-twice-the-price $549 AirPods Max, or even the superior but more affordable $249 AirPods Pro 3 earbuds. But Marshall's Milton $230 active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones have such a cool vibe, combined with very good sound quality, that I often find myself picking them up all the time. While I don't think you should buy a tech product by its look, the design can count when you're buying something for the long run.
So when the company released the Marshall Milton ANC, I was really pleased to discover that they sound better than my previous-favorite, the Marshall Major V headphones. In my review of the Marshall Milton ANC headphones, I praised their sound quality, overall construction, and the long battery life of up to 80 hours between charges. These headphones truly shine with rock tunes, and you can personalize the sound profile using Marshall's app. What's also cool about these headphones is that they're made to last, and Marshall offers spare parts so authorized repair shops can replace the battery, ear cushions, and USB-C cables whenever you need. Even the outer headband and jog assembly can be replaced.
5. Apple's AirTag 2
Last but not least, Apple's AirTag 2 came with improvements that made it worth every penny, and a great accessory for the iPhone 17. Four years after its original debut, Apple continues to offer the same design for its Bluetooth tracker but with important improvements, such as more reliable tracking thanks to its second generation of the Ultrawide Band chip. iPhone and Apple Watch users can use Precision Finding from 50% further away from a lost AirTag than before, which means it's easier to locate a misplaced item, or your luggage when you arrive at an airport. If you have an iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or newer device, you can take full advantage of this new tracker technology too.
Apple also upgraded the AirTag 2 with 50% louder speakers. The speakers are also harder to remove, an important safety feature to prevent them from being misused. Even though I would have preferred a new design to come with a built-in loop or even a more wallet-friendly form factor, at least I could continue to use the accessories I had already acquired over the years. One of the weakest points of the AirTag is its accessories. The item tracker costs $29, but the accessories to attach it can often surpass the $30 mark, making the bundle a lot more expensive than it should be.
How we chose these iPhone accessories
These products were chosen after months of me trying several different iPhone 17 accessories, which include products from other known brands like Casetify, Belkin, Anker, Chipolo, Sonos, Moft, and more. Some of the highlighted options come from personal taste, as, theoretically, choosing a 3-in-1 wireless charger by Satechi or Belkin would still deliver the same specs and a similar experience. But other products, such as Apple's AirTag 2, genuinely offer unparalleled functionality, as no other item tracker for iPhone offers features like Precision Finding.
BGR also offers other lists with iPhone accessories, which could focus on more budget options, or even general accessories for Apple users. This one in particular highlights everyday accessories that make my personal life better, and maybe they can for you too. Despite covering the field for years, I consider myself an average customer who focuses on value for money. I've made a lot of mistakes before finding the right products, too. I've even accidentally bought counterfeit EarPods that broke after a couple of weeks.
All the accessories featured above come from trusted, well-known brands, which also feature feedback from hundreds of customers, as well as my peers in the tech media industry. Some of these products, including the ones from Satechi, RhinoShield, Beats, and Marshall, were provided as review units, while I purchased the Apple AirTags on my own.