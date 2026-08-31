5 iPhone 17 Accessories I'm Obsessed With

One of my biggest disappointments from Apple over the years has been the company's clear case for its iPhones. The first one I owned was for the iPhone XR, and after a few months, it started to turn yellow. This is a well-known issue with clear cases, and has happened with several other options too. Eventually I decided to switch between cases by Apple's own Beats brand, or the tech accessory brand Moft, which is among the best that I've tried. However, I recently came across RhinoShield's Clear case, with its promise of never yellowing, and I was intrigued.

According to RhinoShield, most clear cases use standard thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which breaks down chemically when exposed to UV light and oxygen over time. Instead, this company uses a material called ShockSpread LUX, which is designed to take physical punishment and resist degradation. While I've only used this case for a couple of months, it still looks like I've just taken it out of the box, which is a positive sign. One YouTuber, Jay Daniels, tested the case by putting it under continuous light that simulated more than 12 years of UV exposure, and it appeared to survive.

My gripe with RhinoShield is that its MagSafe magnets are not aligned with Apple's logo, unlike Apple's official cases. That's partly because Apple chose to shift it down a few inches. I really like the clear look, because I tend to slap stickers on it, and I like to keep a 3-by-4-inch photo inside the case. For a $38 list price, I think this product is worthwhile.