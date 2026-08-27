What Happens To Xfinity Routers That Lose Software Support?
It's been four years (or maybe more) since you got your router, and it likely needs replacing. But you're also worried about getting strapped into a deal that you don't necessarily want to sign up for, so you don't want to go through the hassle of upgrading just yet. Still, you'd like to know your options. Like what happens when your Xfinity router loses software support: does it stop working completely, or does it keep broadcasting Wi-Fi with no noticeable difference, making an upgrade feel unnecessary? Many users assume that if the internet connection stays active, ignoring missing firmware updates is harmless.
First, to make sure your assumptions are correct — that your xFi gateway (all-in-one modem and router) has indeed reached the end of its term (and it isn't just tech paranoia) — verify through an official notice that your router has officially lost support. You can do that by checking your billing account for a notice from Xfinity, or by visiting My Device Info to find your device's model and make, then checking the official end-of-life status.
Usually, Xfinity will issue a replacement if you're renting your gateway directly. Plus, once the router ends up on the end-of-life list, Xfinity will tag it as needing replacement; though this might not happen automatically, you'll need to contact the company by phone or chat with an agent. Otherwise, keeping an outdated router poses risks, including unwanted exposure to vulnerabilities (no firmware updates to patch them), slower speeds from aging hardware, and reduced efficiency for modern needs.
The dangers of keeping an unsupported router
When your router goes unsupported, that usually means the manufacturer no longer provides firmware updates. The first noticeable issue is usually a slowdown in service, so you might not be getting the advertised speeds or the speeds you normally get in your household, or you may experience abnormal technical issues that occur unprompted. The scariest danger is related to security.
Outdated routers lose up-to-date security protections, making them an open invitation for hackers; that means they can now be exploited illegally. For example, hackers can bypass your router's security remotely with Remote Code Execution, then use it to control the router, steal data, or block your internet. Essentially, outdated firmware can grant unauthorized open access without your knowledge. As such, these devices can remain a target as long as the manufacturer doesn't release a patch to address those critical vulnerabilities.
This happened with some older Tenda Wi-Fi routers that are no longer safe to use; the CERT reported a vulnerability left by the manufacturer involving an 'undocumented authentication backdoor' built into its old routers, leaving them wide open for cybercriminal activity. Those routers should have been patched to remove those backdoors, but since they're likely too dated, there's no guarantee the manufacturer will ever address it.
Determine your options when your Xfinity gateway goes out of date
Your first point of contact should be with Xfinity (Comcast Cable Communications), as the provider should be able to issue a new router free of charge. Before you contact them, check your plan eligibility and consider renegotiating your contract if the new router doesn't come free. Your other options involve replacing it: either purchase a compatible third-party option while keeping the service, or use a more tech-savvy setup with open-source firmware like OpenWrt or DD-WRT. Note that installing the latter can be tricky, so review a guide before attempting it.
Also, be warned that installing open-source firmware on Xfinity hardware is impossible because Comcast uses an open-source framework known as RDK-B (Reference Design Kit-Broadband) as the base operating system, and they manage it exclusively. This means you can't install the open-source firmware directly. However, you can enable Bridge Mode in your gateway settings to connect a secondary, compatible router as a workaround.
Generally speaking, if done properly (using Bridge Mode and a secondary router with open-source firmware installed), open-source firmware can be enough to reinforce security, while sometimes offering better control over the software — like changing your DNS server and rerouting your traffic with a built-in VPN. Open-source firmware also provides complete transparency through its publicly available code, so you can know exactly what it does, and it can be reviewed openly. The good news about going this route is that there are no strings attached, meaning it buys you time to find a better deal with another trusted Internet Service Provider.