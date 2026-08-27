What Happens To Xfinity Routers That Lose Software Support?

It's been four years (or maybe more) since you got your router, and it likely needs replacing. But you're also worried about getting strapped into a deal that you don't necessarily want to sign up for, so you don't want to go through the hassle of upgrading just yet. Still, you'd like to know your options. Like what happens when your Xfinity router loses software support: does it stop working completely, or does it keep broadcasting Wi-Fi with no noticeable difference, making an upgrade feel unnecessary? Many users assume that if the internet connection stays active, ignoring missing firmware updates is harmless.

First, to make sure your assumptions are correct — that your xFi gateway (all-in-one modem and router) has indeed reached the end of its term (and it isn't just tech paranoia) — verify through an official notice that your router has officially lost support. You can do that by checking your billing account for a notice from Xfinity, or by visiting My Device Info to find your device's model and make, then checking the official end-of-life status.

Usually, Xfinity will issue a replacement if you're renting your gateway directly. Plus, once the router ends up on the end-of-life list, Xfinity will tag it as needing replacement; though this might not happen automatically, you'll need to contact the company by phone or chat with an agent. Otherwise, keeping an outdated router poses risks, including unwanted exposure to vulnerabilities (no firmware updates to patch them), slower speeds from aging hardware, and reduced efficiency for modern needs.