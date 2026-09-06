5 Cheaper Android Phones To Try Instead Of The Google Pixel 11

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Google's new Pixel 11 is already earning accolades from reviewers who say it's one of the best and most complete Android options for 2026, combining good cameras, advanced Gemini features, and one of the most refined UI's you can find. Google also offers one of the longest Android update support periods, guaranteeing new features and security fixes for seven years.

The problem is that this whole premium Pixel 11 experience also comes with a higher price, starting at $899. But not everyone needs to pay high costs to find a fast and reliable phone. Over the past few years, several more affordable alternatives to flagship phones have gone on sale offering competitive features, even if they aren't the best possible.

With that in mind, below is a list of Android phones that are cheaper than the Pixel 11, but still worth buying. As they're lower price, these smartphones usually have some tradeoffs, such as lower-quality cameras or less powerful hardware, but they still deliver good performance for the price they ask. That's especially important for people who really only need a "good enough" device.