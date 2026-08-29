3 Possible Disadvantages Of Using Smart Plugs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart home devices let us do some pretty cool things. Smart thermostats let us adjust the temperature remotely, while smart lights let us dial in the perfect brightness for reading a horror novel. Smart tech also includes large appliances like refrigerators and dishwashers, but what about small appliances? For devices that can't connect to the internet, a smart plug makes a lot of sense, at least on the surface.

Many manufacturers make smart plugs, and many specialize in smart home gadgets. They're also not all that expensive; a two-pack from a respectable brand like Govee or even AmazonBasics shouldn't cost any more than $30. But before you invest in a box of smart plugs for all your non-automated devices, you'll want to make sure that it's okay to do so. Not all plugs are created equal, and using one incorrectly can cause irreparable damage to the plug and the device it's connected to.

We came up with a handful of common scenarios where, at first glance, a smart plug may seem like a viable solution but probably isn't the best idea. We'll explain why, and offer automation alternatives when they apply.