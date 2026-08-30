5 Major Tech Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Japanese Companies

Japan's role in global trade cannot be understated. Names like Honda, Mitsubishi, and Subaru brought better competition among western automakers while Toyota managed to mainstream hybrid vehicles with its Prius line. And we can't forget about a 19th-century playing card manufacturer named Nintendo that literally switched it up in the decades since, charming us with bright and fanciful characters like Mario, Link, Kirby, and others across video games, comics, and movies.

Add in a dash of anthropomorphic robotics, one of the most ambitious early developments of high-definition video and television, and even the smaller things in life like QR codes and sushi served on conveyor belts, and you're left with technology that pushes the state of the art with a little bit of whimsy to boot.

Of course, for every Fujitsu, Yamaha, and Nikon out there, there are many other Japanese companies that don't exactly wear their identities on their sleeves. We'll tell you about (or remind you of) a few of them right here.