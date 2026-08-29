5 Apple Music Features You Won't Find On YouTube Music

It's not always easy to choose the right music streaming platform when so many are available online. Although we've ranked major streaming services in the past, some users may be deciding between Apple Music and YouTube Music. Considering they're both available for around the same price (depending on what plan you go with) and seem to offer essentially the same service at first glance, picking between the two can be a challenge. Be that as it may, there are some features with Apple Music you're simply not going to find with YouTube Music.

While YouTube Music promises over a hundred million songs alongside live performances and music videos, Apple Music offers a few additional features. While a karaoke feature may not be enough to justify subscribing, Apple Music also offers several audio features that may make audiophiles take a second look, along with a more streamlined experience and dedicated app options.

Don't get us wrong, there are still plenty of reasons you may want to switch to YouTube Music, but knowing what to expect before paying for a subscription can make sure there are fewer surprises once you're paying that monthly bill. If you're deciding which service to choose, do some additional research to see which platform best meets your needs. Both may deserve your money in their own right, but here are some areas where Apple Music excels.