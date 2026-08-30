5 Disadvantages Of Cheap Android Phones

"You get what you pay for." It's a saying that proves true more often than we wish it did. When it comes to smartphones, this is where Apple shines through with its recent affordable iPhone models. If you're looking for the basic iOS experience and a device you don't have to obsess over at a price your budget can handle, the iPhone 17e at $599 truly excels. That's not to say Android doesn't also shine here. Google's Pixel 10a and Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE are also excellent contenders.

If you're spending any less — perhaps as little as $200 or so — you might want to consider mid-range and premium devices from two or three years ago against anything newer on the market at those price levels. We're not just talking about disappointing specs and software support that leaves you wanting more; you should also know about the hidden catches that we had to learn about the hard way.