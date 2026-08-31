5 Cheap Networking Gadgets You Should Always Have In Your Home

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If you want to set up Wi-Fi in your home, all you really need to know is how a modem and router actually work. These two devices are the essential components for any Wi-Fi network, and many internet service providers will supply them for you. But if you want your internet connection to be fast, reliable, and robust, then there are some other networking gadgets you should always have in your home as well. And luckily, all of them can be bought for cheap.

We compiled a list of five networking gadgets that can help you get the most out of your internet service plan. We didn't include any routers or modems in our list — those go without saying. Instead, we wanted to recommend some essential accessories that will bring your existing Wi-Fi network to the next level. Each item we recommend below goes for less than $20, which means you could buy all of them and give your network a significant upgrade for below $100. A full explanation of how we chose these products is included at the end of this article.