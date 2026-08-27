8 Of The Best Cameras For Frequent Travelers In 2026
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Traveling is all about creating memories, and you no doubt want to capture them all in the form of photos and videos. Smartphones have this function, of course, but dedicated cameras provide all sorts of advantages that often make them a better choice for preserving those precious moments. If you've got an upcoming trip, you might be considering buying a camera that will meet your needs for the kind of vacation that you're planning ... and we're here to help with that planning.
For this roundup, we identified eight of the best cameras for frequent travelers, based on their features and functionality. Among them are an instant camera that can produce immediate printed photos, an action camera for the more adventurous shots, and a weather-sealed but compact mirrorless camera.
Most of our recommendations have a solid average score on Amazon after a minimum of 1,000 ratings, but all of them have received favorable professional reviews. We combined feedback from the retailer's customers with insights from the reviews to explain why we think they deserve to be on this list and warrant your consideration.
Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo instant camera
During your travels, you may take some photos that you want to print out immediately. To meet that need, you're going to want an instant camera, and the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo for $229.99 is a highly rated option on Amazon at 4.6 stars (out of five) after nearly 2,000 buyer ratings. This is partly because, unlike other instant cameras that print the photos they take right away, this model lets you preview the pictures first. Shoppers said this will let you save film, as you can take multiple photos and select only the best ones to print. You can also keep up to 45 images in the camera's built-in storage, which you can expand with a microSD card, according to Tom's Guide.
The review by Tom's Guide also highlights the potential for creativity with this Fujifilm instant camera, as it offers 10 lens effects and 10 film effects. Tom's also described the gadget as "the perfect travel buddy" because, not only is it easy to carry thanks to its compact design, but it also takes gorgeous photos whether outdoors or indoors. The review added that the Mini Evo's battery has excellent life compared to its peers, with a rating of 100 shots, and that it's also quick to recharge through its USB-C port, going from empty to 100% in about two hours.
Kodak PixPro WPZ2 waterproof camera
If you're going on a trip to a country that's known for its beaches, you're going to place your smartphone at risk from all the water and sand if that's what you'll be using to take photos. A rugged camera like the Kodak PixPro WPZ2, on the other hand, will give you some peace of mind on that front. Available on Amazon for $189, the PixPro WPZ2 can be submerged in water as deep as 50 feet without sustaining catastrophic damage. In fact, you can use it to take underwater photos and videos. This camera's durability goes beyond being waterproof, though, as it's also fully dustproof and shockproof from drops as high as 6.5 feet. The retailer's customers attest to the camera's sturdiness, as they said that it has survived many different kinds of trips and even being used by children. This is part of why the camera has an average score of 4.2 stars after almost 1,900 ratings.
This waterproof Kodak camera offers a 16-megapixel sensor with 4x zoom, which are decent for a device of its price, but according to Digital Camera World, the main appeal of this gadget is that its components are properly protected. The review also mentioned that if you'll be using this camera to take pictures outdoors, its auto-everything operation is helpful because you won't have to make a lot of adjustments while you're under the sun. Its rechargeable battery, which is rated for up to 200 shots from a single charge, and support for microSD cards of up to 32 gigabytes capacity, were also highlighted by Digital Camera World, and for some Amazon customers, those are more than enough for a few days of traveling.
Fujifilm X100VI digital camera
The Fujifilm X100VI, which you can buy on Amazon for $2,219, was tagged by PCMag as the best compact travel camera because of its attractive retro design, 40-megapixel sensor with in-body image stabilization for sharp and focused photos, and a total of 20 Film Simulation color profiles to add more personality to pictures. The in-depth review also highlighted the camera's compact design, solid build quality, and dust and splash protection, which adds to its strength as a vacation companion. It helps that the gadget only weighs about 1.2 pounds and measures just 5.0 inches by 2.9 inches by 2.2 inches.
A review by Amateur Photographer noted that this Fujifilm camera's battery life of 450 shots is a slight improvement over its predecessor (420 shots) and that you have the option to switch between an optical viewfinder and an electronic viewfinder. The review also highlighted the camera's ability to record 6.2K video at 30 frames per second (fps), and that its fixed lens works well in conjunction with the sensor in taking pictures with clear details and vibrant colors.
Insta360 GO Ultra hands-free camera
The Insta360 GO Ultra, which sells for $450 on Amazon, has two components: a standalone camera and its Action Pod. When combined, the Action Pod gives the user access to control buttons and a flip-up touchscreen, but when detached, the standalone camera becomes a lightweight device that weighs under two ounces (53 grams) and features an IPX8 waterproof rating. With its magnetic mounts, you can attach it to accessories such as the included necklace, allowing you to record point-of-view (POV) footage of your travels while keeping your hands free. The magnets are strong enough to keep the camera in place, even when you place it on other metal surfaces, according to Amazon's shoppers, who have given the gadget an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 1,200 ratings.
TechRadar also highlighted the Insta360's magnetic system and small size, but it also came away impressed by the quality of the 4K 60 fps video. The camera is quick at making adjustments when surrounding light changes, and the audio that it captures is crisp, according to the review. TechRadar said that this hands-free camera made it possible to film shots that would be risky or impossible for other camera types and smartphones, so if you want unique footage to chronicle your travels, this just might be the device for you.
GoPro Hero 13 Black action camera
Made by the brand that's synonymous with action cameras, the GoPro Hero 13 Black is the gadget you should have with you if you're planning to get into some adventures during your travels. Not only does it take videos at 5.3K resolution, capturing even the smallest details of your exploits, but it's also built to withstand the rough-and-tumble of outdoor activities with its rugged construction and waterproofing up to a depth of 33 feet. Amazon's customers said that the action camera still works without any issues even after going through tough situations, with this durability part of why it has an average score of 4.6 stars on the platform after more than 1,300 user ratings. At $479.99, the GoPro Hero 13 Black Accessory Bundle includes GoPro accessories such as The Handler (a floating hand grip), a pair of Enduro batteries that are each capable of 2.5 hours of continuous recording, and a mounting buckle.
While professionals trust and use the brand's action cameras, casual users shouldn't be intimidated by the GoPro Hero 13 Black, according to Mashable. There are several settings that you can adjust before you start recording, but you also can activate Easy Mode and let the gadget do all the work for you. The review also highlighted the device's HyperSmooth 6.0, which is motion stabilization technology that makes your travel footage look like they were taken using a gimbal.
Insta360 X5 360-degree camera
If you're a fan of 360-degree videos, you'll be able to record your own with a camera like the Insta360 X5. Its Essentials Bundle, which includes an invisible selfie stick, lens guards, and a carry case, among other accessories, is available for $659.99 on Amazon. A review by ThreeSixty Cameras after a year of using the device said that it's a great gadget for travel videos, as it allows you to create unique and creative footage that is different from the usual scenes and angles. Besides travel adventures, other applications for the camera include motorcycle rides, winter sports, and water sports, with a wind guard for its microphones to pick up clearer audio and waterproofing that allows submersion of up to 49 feet.
Our own review of the Insta360 X5 focuses on the impressive image quality of its 8K 360-degree videos, which is enabled by its dual 1/1.28" sensors, as well as highlighting the device's battery life of up to 180 minutes from a full charge. Many of Amazon's customers mentioned that the camera's stabilization technology is excellent, so your videos will look smooth even while you're walking or riding in a vehicle. ThreeSixty Cameras, meanwhile, highlighted the convenience of the gadget's user-replaceable lenses, as other 360-degree cameras without this feature are basically ruined after a single scratch.
DJI Osmo Pocket 3 vlogging camera
If you're a drone enthusiast, then you're probably already familiar with DJI, as the brand is the top manufacturer in the burgeoning industry. The company brings its years of expertise in gimbal technology from its drones to its standalone cameras, and the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a fantastic option if you want to enjoy the benefits of this feature. PhotographyTalk said that with the camera's three-axis mechanical stabilization, videos will be very steady even while you're running or moving on a rough road. This smoothness is confirmed by Amazon shoppers, who have given the $499 gadget more than 3,600 ratings, with an average score of 4.4 stars. Combined with stereo recording for high-quality audio, you'll be able to preserve memorable moments with this camera.
This DJI vlogging camera is equipped with a one-inch CMOS sensor, which PhotographyTalk flagged as important because it results in high-quality videos at 4K resolution and 120 fps, even in the low-light conditions that you might encounter while traveling, when you can't always control your environment. The review also showcased the gadget's ultra-portable size, so it won't take up a lot of space in your luggage. The camera runs for up to 166 minutes on a full battery, and 16 minutes of charging replenishes 80%, so it's almost never out of commission.
OM System OM-3 mirrorless camera
One of the advantages of mirrorless cameras over DSLRs is that they have smaller and lighter bodies, and this portability can definitely make them better travel companions. The OM System OM-3, which you can buy on Amazon for $1,999.99, is among the best cameras for travel, according to Digital Photography Review. The camera's Micro Four Thirds system is compatible with especially compact lenses, and its IP53 resistance rating protects it from wet weather. Other reviewers have noted that, because it's weather-sealed, dustproof, and freezeproof, the camera can withstand harsh climates, including subzero temperatures and snow.
This OM System mirrorless camera offers a 20-megapixel Four Thirds Stacked CMOS sensor, computational photography features that create effects without having to use editing software, and a retro design with customizable buttons. Digital Photography Review also mentioned that its battery runs for 590 shots per charge when using the LCD, which is very impressive for a mirrorless camera of its size and probably more than enough for a trip that lasts a few days. With fast shooting speeds and quick autofocus, you won't have to carry too many lenses with this camera, so you can use your luggage space on other travel gadgets.
How we chose these cameras for frequent travelers
All of the cameras in this roundup may be purchased on Amazon to ensure they're widely available and have a chance at occasional price cuts, as some of these are relatively expensive. Most of them have received at least 1,000 ratings from the retailer's customers, and all of them have an average score of at least 4.2 stars (even those with fewer overall ratings). Each camera on this list has also been favorably reviewed by trusted websites.
From among the group of well-loved cameras, we chose models that spanned a wide price range and travel-friendly features. For each gadget, we combined a discussion of key technical details with insights from external reviews to support its inclusion here as a worthy travel companion, and one that you may want to consider.