8 Of The Best Instant Cameras With A Vintage Aesthetic You Can Buy In 2026

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For years, the best smartphone cameras were all about cramming bigger image sensors, increasing the megapixel count, and adding genuinely useful features like night mode. This made instant cameras almost obsolete, as why would you worry about films? Fast forward to today, and there has been a change. Almost every phone takes similar photos, regardless of whether it's a Samsung or an iPhone. That's because of post-processing. These cameras try their best to balance everything perfectly, but real-life scenarios aren't perfect, far from it, actually. This was best evidenced in MKBHD's recent video, where older phones with less aggressive processing sometimes looked better.

Maybe that's one reason both instant and digital cameras are cool again. With them, there's almost zero processing, and some even have retro film simulations for that vintage look. Beyond that, you get an instant photo that you can keep in a wallet, give to someone, or use as a memory on your fridge.

The problem is, choosing an instant camera is confusing. It all depends on your needs, as some offer exceptional film simulations, while others are more geared towards point-and-shoot buyers. Not to mention the price, which can range from a hundred bucks to a grand. We've looked at dozens of instant cameras on the market and found eight of the best to consider in 2026.