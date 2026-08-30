8 Alternative App Stores You Should Try Instead Of Google Play

The vast majority of apps are available on the Google Play Store. It is by far the dominant way Android users get apps on their phones, and some might even think it's the only option they have for an Android phone. However, the truth is that there are numerous alternative ways to get apps on your phone, yet Google Play is simply the most convenient. In reality, there are many reasons why you'd want to look elsewhere; some Android phones can no longer access Google Play, plus, there's surprisingly useful apps not available on the Play Store.

It's worth noting that some of these alternative app sources (specifically APKPure and APKMirror) are not fully-fledged app stores, and require that you sideload apps which you download from them. Thanks to Google's new rules for sideloading, that process can be a little annoying, but it's still worth it to get the right app. Under the new policy, a once-off "advanced flow" now means jumping through multiple confirmations, restarting your phone, and an enforced 24-hour waiting period before you can enable sideloading.

In 2024, Google was ordered to open Android to third-party app stores, and as of 2026, the company has started hosting some third-party stores within Google Play. Notably Aptoide, which we'll cover below, is available to U.S. Google Play customers as "Aptoide Games." For storefronts that are not yet on Google Play itself, you'll have to sideload the store's app, just like you'd sideload any other app.