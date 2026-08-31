5 Affordable Tablets That Can Replace An Old Laptop

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Some affordable tablets can now essentially replace an old laptop, especially for anyone who wants to use these devices mainly for browsing the internet, work, and streaming. That is because many recent models come with better processors, more RAM, and stronger multitasking support. So, for anyone who wants to replace an old computer but does not want to invest much, they can be perfect substitutes.

In this $550 range, you can find some good mid-range tablets that, at times, make some trade-offs to offer better specs in exchange for something else. However, they aren't as basic as the lower-priced models, which often deliver weaker-than-expected performance, but they also aren't the latest-generation devices like flagships. Some tablets in this price range can even go beyond work use and run some games.

In addition, there are different ways to turn a tablet into a laptop replacement, especially if you plan to use a mouse or keyboard. That is why we have chosen the best options for anyone who wants to replace their old desktop with a tablet focused on work, studies or even some games.