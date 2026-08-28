The 7 Best Food Counter Apps To Track Your Calories

Modern fitness tech and apps have made it easier to stay healthy these days, especially if you like to mind what you eat. Instead of squinting at nutritional labels and doing the math, you can use apps to scan barcodes, take a photo of your plate, and pull from a database of millions of foods to record a meal in seconds. A good food counter app is one of those essential fitness apps to always have installed, but with all of them promising similar features, it's hard to pick the right one. It's especially difficult when some of these apps, like Foodllama, use AI to count calories, which makes many people skeptical.

A good calorie counting app should be accurate in terms of the numbers it presents and provide sufficient nutritional details. To save you from wasting time trying out different apps, we have rounded up seven of the best food tracking apps available in 2026, evaluating real user reviews and expert testing to recommend the most reliable options. We'll talk about the free features offered by each app, while also looking at what they have to offer with a subscription and whether the upgrade is worth it.