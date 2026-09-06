Should You Buy A Gaming PC Now Or Wait For Next-Gen Consoles?

With major gaming companies pushing for a digital future, a big question now becomes whether it is worth buying a next-gen console or investing in something like a full-fledged gaming PC. The answer is: it depends. Plenty may jump to getting a new gaming PC, but sadly, the reality is that the RAM and memory crisis does make a major impact on what you're getting. Even a pre-built can sometimes be cheaper than building your own due to rising component costs.

As such, times are grim, and nothing suggests component prices are coming down, which is why paying for what's financially viable on the market or saving up for the future will depend on your situation (can you wait or not wait), as well as the type of gamer you are/what appeals to you the most. For example, console gaming is usually more casual and more accessible, with family-friendly options like couch co-op play.

However, that line has slowly blurred as hybrid systems have been introduced, like the famously expensive Steam Machine, a portable console-game-like computer. But that doesn't replace native experiences like "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" on the original Nintendo Switch or "Astro Bot" on the PlayStation 5 in the living room. On the other hand, a gaming computer has many upsides because of its versatility: it can be used as a productivity machine for college projects or even for streaming, while also being extremely potent for gaming if it's equipped with a high-end CPU and GPU.