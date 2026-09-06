The Cheapest Way To Turn Your Tablet Into A Retro Gaming Powerhouse

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't need a special console to be part of the retro gaming resurgence. At the minimum, you need a phone, but a home tablet would be a better choice. With the right apps and cheap accessories, it can become a powerful portable console that can breathe new life into the retro games you've been collecting over the years.

Gameplay benefits from the tablet's bigger screen and longer battery life, allowing for better fidelity and extensive play sessions compared to a smartphone. Furthermore, emulators carry modern quality-of-life improvements, such as screenshots, save states, filters, online play, and even achievements, which all make gaming more fun and engaging.

For the ROMs you will use, ensure that you obtain them legally. Although this is a legal gray area, you should be good to go if you made a backup of your physical titles for personal use, whether it be a disc or a cartridge. If you download the ROMs elsewhere, even if you own the physical games yourself, or share the backups with others, you're basically participating in piracy — and we all know that's illegal. So, if you're all set with the ROMs, it's time to know what to install to run them on your tablet, whether it's an iPad Mini, iPad Pro, Lenovo Tab One, or Samsung Galaxy Tab S11.