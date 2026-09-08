5 Android Phones To Consider Instead Of The Pixel 11 Pro

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The Pixel 11 Pro is one of the most complete phones Google has ever launched, combining the Tensor G6 chip with advanced cameras and a compact 6.3-inch screen. Add several new Pixel 11 features, and you get one of the most complete phones on the market, but that doesn't mean it is the only option. At $1,099, the Pixel 11 Pro sits in the same price range as other major industry flagships. You can even find alternatives from Samsung and OnePlus for less than what Google charges for its own model. Some smartphones even offer a better processor for gaming, while others prioritize foldable screens or longer battery life.

Depending on what matters most to you, spending a similar amount, or even a little less, can result in a smartphone better suited to your type of use. For that reason, we selected the best Android smartphone alternatives to the Pixel 11 Pro, with similar prices and specs, for anyone considering alternatives to Google's phone.