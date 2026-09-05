An Australian Farmer Solved His Biggest Issue With Solar Power By Putting It On Wheels

Solar panels and farms are shaping up to be a match made in heaven. Not only are solar panels providing an unexpected benefit for farmworkers, but the land under solar panels is also proving to be beneficial to animals, including cows, sheep, and even bee colonies. For one farmer in Australia, switching to solar energy simply didn't work because most of his work is needed during hours of the day when there isn't any sunlight. So, he found an interesting workaround: a fully portable solar power system housed in shipping containers coupled with some extra heft in the battery storage department.

One of the biggest challenges of solar energy is the high upfront cost, but for Peter Mulheron, who operates a large dairy farm with over 200 cows in Victoria, Australia, the energy needs were complex on multiple fronts. For starters, the schedule is practically dictated by the cattle, mainly in the early morning or at night. Mulheron also needed a reliable power source for milk refrigeration, and the entire operation's hot water demand took up over a half of the entire farm's energy expenditure.