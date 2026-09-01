9 Cool Gadgets Every Motorcycle Rider Needs

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Few things thrill like a good motorcycle ride. Whether you're riding a pocket rocket superbike, or cruising on a Harley-Davidson with the wind in your helmet, biking will never die. However, biking has to adapt to survive with the changing times, and we don't just mean the slow transition to electric motorcycles. Instead, it's the rise of high-tech accessories changing what it means to saddle up.

Being a biker today means extra considerations for your own safety, and that of other road users. But that doesn't have to be a burden. The high-tech motorcycle accessory market is filed with awesome gadgets that can make your biking experience better, safer, and less annoying.

Sifting through all the options can be maddening, it's true. There's also a lot of cheap and useless junk adorning the shelves of your local bike shop. That's why we've sorted the must-haves biking gear from the stuff that's better dumped on the side of the road.