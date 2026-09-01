9 Cool Gadgets Every Motorcycle Rider Needs
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Few things thrill like a good motorcycle ride. Whether you're riding a pocket rocket superbike, or cruising on a Harley-Davidson with the wind in your helmet, biking will never die. However, biking has to adapt to survive with the changing times, and we don't just mean the slow transition to electric motorcycles. Instead, it's the rise of high-tech accessories changing what it means to saddle up.
Being a biker today means extra considerations for your own safety, and that of other road users. But that doesn't have to be a burden. The high-tech motorcycle accessory market is filed with awesome gadgets that can make your biking experience better, safer, and less annoying.
Sifting through all the options can be maddening, it's true. There's also a lot of cheap and useless junk adorning the shelves of your local bike shop. That's why we've sorted the must-haves biking gear from the stuff that's better dumped on the side of the road.
A CarPlay/Android Auto display for motorcycles
CarPlay and Android Auto have been a revelation for the four-wheeled world of cars, but did you know you can use CarPlay and Android Auto on a motorcycle? Sure, you can just buy a phone mount and run your GPS app like that, but there are risks and downsides. Most phones are water resistant now, but they aren't designed for all-weather conditions and constant sun exposure. Besides, how many videos have you seen where someone's phone goes flying off the handlebars because the mount can't hold on?
This is why something like the HIGEE AIO-5 Lite Motorcycle CarPlay Android Auto GPS Navigation System is a solution if you have a bike that doesn't ship with CarPlay and Android Auto support. The main feature here is that lovely screen, which acts as a HUD when you don't a phone connected, showing your speed, tire pressure, and compass direction. If you have a compatible phone, you can connect wirelessly. Which means it stays tucked safely into your jacket pocket.
In addition to being a screen system, this is also a dashcam solution, with a parking mode. The cameras also include radar for blind-spot detection. The big question is whether this somewhat pricey setup works in real life. Hands-on testers say it's a robust system, that works safely and effectively. It may be a little too large for some small bikes though, so confirm compatibility before spending any money.
A Bluetooth helmet intercom
It's a little ironic that while people do love biking in groups, or riding with a pinion, it's not like you can chat to your friends or passenger while leaning through the mountain passes. This is why motorcycle intercom systems have been a common solution for your more well-heeled biking enthusiasts. Yes, sadly even the Cardo Packtalk Edge will run you over $700 for a dual-pack, or around half that for a single unit. That's not a small investment, but there's no arguing with the technology here.
Modern helmet intercoms like this are far smarter than they used to be. There's a companion app, and the intercom can receive over-the-air updates. Microphone and audio processing technology has improved by leaps and bounds too, and this is nothing like the analog radio-based intercoms from the '90s.
This Packtalk a premium digital mesh intercom that testers praise for fast connection, top-tier audio quality, and reliable voice operation. It's not just an intercom either. You can take calls and listen to music, in addition to chatting to other people. So that starts justifying the asking price a little more. Cardo says its kit fits all helmets, but an additional kit is needed if you use a half-helmet rather than a full face bin. The Edge uses a magnetic mounting system, so it's easy to attach and remove, even if you're wearing gloves. There are less expensive options, but we think this is the most sensible long-term investment.
An electronic airbag vest
It's a little funny that the only time you ever read about airbags in the news, it's when they're being recalled from millions of cars. Usually because there's something unsafe about the deployment, design, or airbag itself. Yet the U.S. Department of Transportation estimates that airbags have saved over 50,000 lives during a 30-year period. Clearly it's better to have them than not. But, what about motorcycles?
You might be surprised to know that the first production motorcycle airbag dates from 2005, and debuted in the 2006 Honda Goldwing, but in most cases airbag technology has been attached to the rider, not built into the bike. The idea is that if you are thrown off your ride, the airbag vest you're wearing will rapidly inflate and cushion your body from the impact.
These vests are effective and must pass safety testing and certification. The type worn under bike jackets are quickly becoming as crucial as a helmet for safety-conscious riders, even if they aren't a legal requirement. The Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 Plasma System is a great example of an electronic under-jacket airbag vest. Testers like its switchable riding modes, comfort, low weight, and easy maintenance. It's not as protective of the chest area as other options, and deflates too quickly for full secondary-impact protection, but is a good balance between vital protection, comfort, and price. The good news is that there are many options on the market that will fit your budget, needs, and riding style.
A motorcycle tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
While TPMS sensors aren't always 100% reliable, the consequences of improper tire pressure on a motorcycle is much more serious than in a car. A flat tire in a car usually only results in some low-grade cursing as you change it, but a bike tire that's not the right pressure could be the reason you go down when taking the next corner.
That's why a motorcycle TPMS is a sensible idea, and they can be part of a larger motorcycle upgrade system. However, not everyone has hundreds of dollars for a comprehensive kit like that, in which case the FOBO Bike 2 TPMS is an affordable alternative if you want to concentrate on the most safety-relevant feature.
If you have a bike with Schrader valves, this will most likely work for you. Just put a sensor on each valve, connect the app using Bluetooth, and you can get live readings of tire pressure and receive alerts if pressure starts dropping. Hopefully with enough warning that you can come to a safe stop. The sensors can also detect slow leaks, which can be more dangerous in the long term if you've pumped the tires and therefore assume your pressure is fine. Reviewers like the push notification alerts, which means you can have your Waze Motorcycle Mode running without sparing a thought for your tires. You only really need to know about your tire pressure if something's happening, after all.
A smart helmet with a head-up display
Who doesn't want to feel like they're Iron Man? Many helmeted sci-fi heroes enjoy a HUD (head-up display) showing interesting information about what's going on, and thanks to modern technology you can have a motorcycle helmet that does the same thing. Of course, HUDs have been a thing in cars for decades at this point, and you can even add one using a cool dashboard gadget that projects information onto the inside of your windscreen. In a motorcycle helmet, it's the inside of your visor that acts as the screen.
The Shoei GT-Air 3 has a variant known as the GT-Air 3 SMART, which as far as we can tell is the first motorcycle helmet with a smart HUD. As of this writing, you can't yet buy this in the U.S. Even if you live in Europe, it's either marked as "sold-out" or available for pre-order. Which means this cutting-edge bike tech is still aspirational for most of us. That said, reviewers were blown away by its nano-OLED display technology, and the fact that you no longer have to take your eyes off the road at all to know where you're going, what time it is, or which spam bot is trying to call you this time.
European prices are well above €1,000, but considering the helmet can also double as an intercom, it might actually be a bargain if you tally up all the things you'd have to buy to equal its functionality.
A disc-lock alarm
One of the biggest disadvantages to riding a motorcycle is that they are much easier to steal than a car. A group of burly thieves can easily lift a motorcycle onto a pickup truck and take their time to dismantle it for parts, or get past the anti-theft systems later.
That's why a brake disc lock is an important part of a biker's kit, and in some cases it can even make your insurance company happy as an additional anti-theft measure. There are smart disc locks on the market, which have Bluetooth and come with a few additional functions, but we don't actually think that's always the best fit. Simpler might be better, and the ABUS Granit Detecto X-Plus 8077 strikes the right balance,
Available in several bold colors (and black) it's a small device that should fit in your under-seat compartment or in a backpack. When your bike is parked, you attached it to your front disc brake. Apart from physically preventing the wheel from turning like when they boot a car, there's a sensor inside that detects movement when the device is armed. You get a first warning, and then a blaring 100dB siren. Reviewers put it to the test and found that the 8077 stood up to pretty much any typical attack. It can be combined with an official chain accessory for more protection, if you're parking in a really bad part of town, or you're leaving your bike at the airport or other long-term parking space.
Heated motorcycle gloves
It's not news that you're much more exposed to the elements on a motorcycle. It's why we spend money on warm winter gear, or chicken out and drive a car to work when it starts snowing. Good insulated motorcycle gloves are essential if you want to have enough feeling in your hands to safely operate your vehicle. Some people have tried sticking chemical hand warmers into their gloves, but a much more elegant and modern solution is a pair of electrically-heated gloves.
The KLIM Hardanger HTD Heated Motorcycle Long Gloves are an excellent example of this product category, and as reviewers have noted, they showcase a key advantage of heated gloves. Specifically, because the gloves don't rely on thick insulation to keep your hands warm, they can by much thinner and more flexible. Typical winter gloves makes it feel like you're trying to operating your turn signal or pull the clutch while wearing oven mitts.
The downside is if the batteries run out, they won't be as warm as regular winter gloves, and so you'll have to do some planning to make sure your's are charged up when you need them.
A pocket-sized lithium jump starter
While off-road bikes with kickstarters are still relatively common, most motorcycles only come with an electric starter, and that means if your battery is dead, you're not going anywhere. If you're storing your bike for long periods of time, such as over winter, you should invest in a battery maintainer that will keep the battery healthy and topped up until you're ready to ride again.
That said, you can wake up to a dead bike battery for any reason, and there might not be a friendly stranger around willing to push-start you downhill. However, thanks to the wonders of modern lithium battery technology, you can carry a self-contained jump-starter device with you like the NOCO Boost Plus, which as of this writing has a mind-boggling 129,000 user reviews.
You can use this device to jumpstart just about anything. Cars, trucks, ATVs, boats, and of course your motorcycle. You can't even mess up the polarity, because it has smart polarity protection. On top of that it has an integrated flashlight, and it can act as a power bank in case your phone dies. As long as your vehicle uses a 12V battery, this should work. The only real criticism reviewers have for the Boost Plus GB40 is that charging is a bit slow. However, this is not the sort of device you have to recharge often, and preserving its battery integrity is a better priority than fast charging.
A helmet-mounted brake light
You might remember the Brake Free pitch on Shark Tank in season 12. While the deal made on that episode fell through, the actual product is still around and still going strong. The Brake Free Helmet Light solved a very real safety problem that motorcycles have. Namely, the brake light is quite low on the vehicle, and so motorists might not see you're decelerating rapidly until it's too late.
With this helmet-mounted brake light, you're signaling at eye-level to every person staring ahead while driving their cars you're about to come to a stop. Hopefully that means avoiding a rear-end collision, which is a minor thing for motorists, but can be deadly for someone on a motorcycle.
The big selling point for the Brake Free light is that this is a self-contained, wireless solution. It just attaches to the back of your helmet, and does not interact with your bike or some sort of phone app in any way. It uses onboard sensors to know when you are decelerating, and uses that to activate the bright 100-LED light. This sounds like something that won't work reliably, but reviewers say it works just as advertised. Because it can be easily detached, you only need to buy one to use with all your helmets, and if you have a pinion, the light goes on their helmet instead. The battery life is rated for between eight and 12 hours, plenty time to cover most rides.
How we decided what gear is worth grabbing
When it comes to accessories for your beloved bike, it's never a good idea to cut corners. While this list isn't about suggesting specific products, but rather categories of device, whenever we've supplied a specific example we've ensured that it has at least a 4-star average review from customers, but more crucially a 4-star or better score from professional hands-on testing.
Motorcycle gear can only be judged by taking them with you on a ride, and so our heaviest emphasis was for products we could find evidence had been put through their paces. With that basic level of quality established, we had a few other important rules.
First, anything on this list must be designed for motorcycle use, or include motorcycles as a sanctioned use by the manufacturer. There's no jury-rigging here! Furthermore, it has to at least increase comfort, improve safety, or make riding more convenient. If it passes this bar, then it could be included as an exemplar of its type.