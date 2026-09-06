This Pixel Watch Is Losing Software Support In 2026
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For many, a smartwatch has become an essential tool in their daily tech arsenal. And for those already using the Google Pixel ecosystem, a Pixel watch is a fantastic choice to pair with their Android smartphone. Owning one can help make your life easier, as well as having several useful features you probably didn't realize a Google Pixel Watch offered. But if you own the Pixel Watch 2, there are signs you might want to replace your smartwatch soon. Mainly because Google is ending both Wear OS and security updates for the Google Pixel Watch 2 in October 2026.
While your device will still work beyond this date, the lack of support could potentially open you up to a world of security issues. This also means that any future updates or new features that come to Wear OS will be unavailable for those who stick with their Google Pixel Watch 2. Thankfully, owners of these models did receive access to Wear OS 7 and all its new smartwatch features in June 2026, which brought upgrades like improved battery efficiency.
What are your options
For those who love to live life on the edge, you can certainly still continue to use your Pixel Watch 2 until it eventually gives up the ghost. But for anyone who takes security seriously and wants to have access to new Wear OS features down the road, you have options for a number of cheaper Android smartwatch alternatives. This includes models such as the well-liked Google Pixel Watch 4, which is slated to continue receiving updates through late 2028.
You might also consider the newly released Pixel Watch 5. Even something like the older Google Pixel Watch 3, which is next up on the chopping block, will continue to see support until October 2027. And it should be noted that Google has offered support for at least three years post-launch on every new Pixel Watch model. You could use this to your advantage on finding a good deal on a used smartwatch, like a refurbished Pixel Watch 3 for as little as $150 on Amazon.