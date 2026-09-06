This Pixel Watch Is Losing Software Support In 2026

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For many, a smartwatch has become an essential tool in their daily tech arsenal. And for those already using the Google Pixel ecosystem, a Pixel watch is a fantastic choice to pair with their Android smartphone. Owning one can help make your life easier, as well as having several useful features you probably didn't realize a Google Pixel Watch offered. But if you own the Pixel Watch 2, there are signs you might want to replace your smartwatch soon. Mainly because Google is ending both Wear OS and security updates for the Google Pixel Watch 2 in October 2026.

While your device will still work beyond this date, the lack of support could potentially open you up to a world of security issues. This also means that any future updates or new features that come to Wear OS will be unavailable for those who stick with their Google Pixel Watch 2. Thankfully, owners of these models did receive access to Wear OS 7 and all its new smartwatch features in June 2026, which brought upgrades like improved battery efficiency.