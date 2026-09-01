How Has The iPhone 17 Aged After A Year?

The iPhone 17 is about to celebrate its first anniversary. Apple will unveil new models from the iPhone 18 series on September 9. However, unlike the previous year, the standard model isn't expected to receive a replacement. The iPhone 18 is rumored to launch in March. The company is reportedly focusing on premium phones this year, including the iPhone 18 Pro models and the first foldable iPhone. Reports also say that Apple will increase starting prices for the iPhone 18 Pros in response to rising RAM and storage costs. Buying an old iPhone model right before Apple unveils the next generation wouldn't be advisable in a regular cycle. But taking all these developments into account, purchasing the iPhone 17 in September 2026 makes a lot of sense, especially considering that the smartphone has aged much better than its predecessors.

Last September, Apple gave the standard iPhone a massive upgrade, turning the device into almost an iPhone 17 Pro. This made us recommend preordering the $799 iPhone 17 instead of more expensive models. We also explained in our iPhone 17 review why the handset offers amazing value. Indeed, the phone was a success from the start. The standard iPhone 17 was sold out for months, according to our weekly checks in late 2025. Stock disruptions lasted from late September through December.

The biggest upgrade the iPhone 17 received was to the display. While the handset features the same overall design as the standard iPhone 16, Apple gave the device a 6.3-inch AMOLED display that offers the same performance as the iPhone 17 Pro's 6.3-inch screen. The iPhone 17 supports 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rates, always-on functionality, and the same Ceramic Shield 2 cover glass. Everything else is identical: 2,622-by-1,206 resolution and up to 3,000 nits of brightness.