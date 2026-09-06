Please Stop Downloading 'FPS Boosters' On Your PC - Do This Instead

As a general rule of thumb, gaming PCs cost more than consoles because they can do more. You can crank up graphical fidelity and frame rates beyond what an Xbox or PlayStation 5 can do. While PC gaming has plenty of other advantages such as free online multiplayer, your mileage depends on your individual computer's specs. Some companies offer easy solutions, but you know what they say about shortcuts.

You've probably heard of FPS Boosters, also known as Game Boosters. These programs allegedly suspend apps and clear caches so your computer can allocate more RAM and processing power to games. However, people who have tested these programs say they usually don't work or at least don't work as advertised. More often than not, these programs don't free up enough RAM to make a tangible difference in game performance or outright lie about how much RAM they make available. In some cases, these apps close programs you want to stay running (such as OBS Studio, a popular recording suite for gamers and streamers) or even throttle framerates. Then there are boosters like Game Fire and Hone.gg, which many users claim are spyware at best and malware at worst. Not the kind of stuff you want on your PC.

One potential exception is Razer Cortex, but not in the way you think. When people like RGT Productions tested the program, it didn't improve frame rates but instead improved frame time, or the time it takes a computer to render a frame. However, the improvements are so infinitesimally small that you can barely notice them with the naked eye.