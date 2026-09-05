5 Tech Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Lenovo

Lenovo, the Chinese tech brand that owns brands like Motorola and what was once IBM's ThinkPad line of laptops, owns some companies that you might not have realized. Over the years, the PC hardware maker has gained controlling shares or outright bought several companies to gain a better foothold around the world. It's also an easy way for Lenovo to then have that roster of tech products under its wings, with established manufacturers being subsumed.

Of course, it is a major brand in and of itself, with the various Lenovo-branded PCs and laptops available. But since this list is focused on lesser-known brands, we'll exclude Lenovo itself and its big-name sub-brands like Legion, Yoga, and Think, alongside Motorola's phone output, which is looking to shake things up with a Graphene OS phone that doesn't run Google's flavor of Android. With the Legion Go S, the company has even stepped into the ring with handheld PCs, launching one of the first non-Valve, non-Steam Deck or Steam Machine devices to run SteamOS out of the box.

So where else does Lenovo have its fingers, and in what pies is it sticking them? Some of these might have missed your news radar in the U.S., and it's an interesting selection.