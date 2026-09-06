4 Android Auto Apps Every EV Owner Needs To Install

Android Auto has been available for quite some time now, and as the ecosystem has developed, different kinds of vehicle owners have found it to be a beneficial part of their driving experience. There are any number of essential Android Auto apps that can be installed independently, but right out of the box drivers can access popular foundational apps like Google Maps. There are even a number of ways to use Google Gemini with Android Auto for those who are interested in AI integrations.

And while all sorts of third-party apps are available for owners of traditional gas-powered vehicles, the Android Auto ecosystem also features some helpful options for electric vehicle owners. With the right apps, planning long trips and tracking down available charging stations can be done through the Android Auto platform, as can finding charging stations with amenities and things to do while you wait for your vehicle to charge.

Here we've done the heavy lifting and tracked down what we feel are some Android Auto apps every EV owner should have on their infotainment system. Whether you regularly take your EV on long drives or use it in a more limited capacity, each of these Android Auto apps is a worthwhile consideration for your vehicle.