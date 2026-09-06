4 Wireless Earbuds That Have More Powerful Bass Than AirPods

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A great pair of wireless earbuds should deliver excellent sound quality across all your favorite music genres. Producing enough bass is half the battle, which is one of the reasons so many folks gravitate to Apple AirPods. Products like the AirPods Pro 3 are renowned for their low-end deliverables, especially if you like tunes with a lot of kick drums and 808 drops. Thump and rumble are an integral part of any balanced mix, and the AirPods do a solid job at honing in on these deeper frequencies. But just because Apple's buds are great for bass-heads doesn't mean they're the only game in town.

The consumer tech marketplace is jam-packed with wireless earbuds, many of which are made by long-standing, reliable audio brands that have built solid consumer confidence over the years. Some of those brands deliver big time on big bass, so much so that we went ahead and dug up four pairs of in-ears that have even bigger and bolder bass than the AirPods Pro 3.

You're bound to recognize some of the brands we'll be discussing, but we didn't shy away from lesser-known earbud options we felt could give Apple a run for their money. There's plenty to unpack, so let's dive into our first selection: the Sony WF-1000XM6.