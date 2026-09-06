4 Wireless Earbuds That Have More Powerful Bass Than AirPods
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A great pair of wireless earbuds should deliver excellent sound quality across all your favorite music genres. Producing enough bass is half the battle, which is one of the reasons so many folks gravitate to Apple AirPods. Products like the AirPods Pro 3 are renowned for their low-end deliverables, especially if you like tunes with a lot of kick drums and 808 drops. Thump and rumble are an integral part of any balanced mix, and the AirPods do a solid job at honing in on these deeper frequencies. But just because Apple's buds are great for bass-heads doesn't mean they're the only game in town.
The consumer tech marketplace is jam-packed with wireless earbuds, many of which are made by long-standing, reliable audio brands that have built solid consumer confidence over the years. Some of those brands deliver big time on big bass, so much so that we went ahead and dug up four pairs of in-ears that have even bigger and bolder bass than the AirPods Pro 3.
You're bound to recognize some of the brands we'll be discussing, but we didn't shy away from lesser-known earbud options we felt could give Apple a run for their money. There's plenty to unpack, so let's dive into our first selection: the Sony WF-1000XM6.
Sony WF-1000XM6
Sony continues to outdo itself in the world of wearable audio. Industry pros and the average user are still floored by the sound quality of the previous Sony WF-1000XM5 buds, but the Sony WF-1000XM6 delivers refinements we didn't even know we wanted! Improvements include enhanced comfort, stronger active noise-cancelling (ANC), and the kind of sound quality that even an audiophile can appreciate. And, of course, these buds deliver the kind of boosted bass that makes listening to genres like rock, hip-hop, and EDM a joy.
In fact, our pals at SoundGuys felt the XM6 bass was actually a bit over-represented, especially with ANC enabled. Fortunately, the Sony Sound Connect app includes a 10-band equalizer for dialing in just the right amount of thump, or you can select from one of several audio presets. Alternatively, you may want to try listening to tunes with ANC disabled, which SoundGuys felt delivered a little less bass all-around.
At $330, the Sony XM6 cost $80 more than the AirPods Pro 3, but that extra moolah goes toward advanced features like support for Auracast and the LDAC codec, as well as one of the best microphone systems you'll find on any pair of wireless earbuds. Plus, they're a good choice for both iOS and Android devotees, whereas the AirPods are always better if you own an iPhone or iPad.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen)
Over the last few years, Bose has been absolutely killing it when it comes to ANC over-ear and in-ear models. Products like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) are renowned for comfort and performance, so we weren't surprised to learn that the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) carried over many of the same pros. At $300, they're also a bit cheaper than the aforementioned Sony XM6 ($330), but still more expensive than the AirPods Pro 3.
Right out of the box, listeners are treated to the kind of over-emphasized bass that'll give the AirPods Pro 3 something to worry about, and the Bose app lets you further fine-tune the way your Bose buds will sound. Switching ANC on and off delivers a slightly different playback experience, but you can also adjust how much noise-canceling impacts your listening when isolation is enabled. Bose even thought to include a Bass Reducer audio preset for those who don't want singer-songwriter tracks and podcast episodes to sound too boomy.
Unlike the AirPods Pro 3 (or any pair of AirPods, for that matter), the Bose QC Ultra (2nd Gen) in-ears are available in multiple colorways, including Black, Desert Gold, Midnight Violet, White Smoke, and Deep Plum. On Amazon, the Bose buds scored four out of five stars based on over 3,300 buyer ratings, with one satisfied shopper noting that the sound quality is consistently solid and warm throughout the full spectrum.
Technics EAH-AZ100
Sony and Bose may be brands that most readers would expect to read about on a list like this, but now it's time for something a bit more off the beaten path. The Technics EAH-AZ100 are a pulse-pounding pair of buds worth considering, especially for fans of bass-heavy genres. Out of the box, the AZ100 deliver a warm sound profile and the kind of low-end performance that rivals what you'll get from the AirPods Pro 3 (though at a $50 higher price tag).
Similar to the Sony and Bose earbuds featured above, the AZ100 are supported by a robust companion app (Audio Connect) with numerous sound customizations, including an eight-band EQ and a list of audio presets to choose from. There are more advanced features, too, such as the Spatial Audio preset that combines well with Dolby Atmos content. You'll also get support for premium codecs like Sony LDAC and LC3.
According to RecordingNOW, out of the box, the Technics favor a consumer-friendly audio profile with plenty of bass emphasis. Fortunately, the boosted low end doesn't take away from treble and midrange frequencies. However, it is worth mentioning that certain playback aspects may be impacted by the buds' ANC system (which does a great job at attenuating most distractions).
Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro
The last pair of wireless earbuds on our list is a product that checks in at a price far below that of the AirPods Pro 3. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro sells for just $170, which may have you concerned that they're nowhere near the AirPods. But the Liberty 5 Pro is proof that a lower price doesn't always mean worse performance, at least in terms of bass delivery.
Engineering matters most, and the Liberty 5 Pro developers put a lot into the buds' 9.2-millimeter drivers and bass-boosting tubes. CNET, one of several publications to test the Liberty 5 Pro, praised the buds' "punchy bass." Fans of low-end-heavy genres like rock and hip-hop will appreciate the bass push, but if it's too overwhelming, the Soundcore app gives you access to numerous presets and a graphic EQ for fine-tuning.
The Liberty 5 Pro also rocks the next generation of wireless tech, Bluetooth version 6, which supports up to three connected devices via multipoint. You'll also be treated to LDAC and Google Fast Pair support, too. Amazon shoppers gave the buds a 4.2-out-of-5-star score, based on over 1,050 ratings, with one self-proclaimed audiophile with bass expertise praising the Liberty 5 Pro's low-end articulation.
How we chose these wireless earbuds
When selecting the four pairs of buds that we highlighted in this roundup of gadgets that outpace AirPods in terms of bass performance, we chose products that both experts and regular folks felt delivered the goods. We also stuck to long-standing, reliable manufacturers and referenced professional reviews and user feedback where applicable.
Each pair of earbuds on this list is available on Amazon, with a couple of price points represented to fit different budgets. All of the products we included have received overall favorable consumer scores, with at least three-quarters of Amazon buyer ratings coming in at three stars out of five or higher.