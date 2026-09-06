10 Phone Carriers You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Verizon

Verizon is America's largest cellular service provider, with nearly 150 million subscribers. About nine out of ten customers on Big Red are paying large chunks of their hard-earned money for a postpaid plan with access to its 5G network, plus amenities such as texting via satellite, and additional digital subscription bundles.

That leaves about 19 million users who are on one of the company's many prepaid brands, each of them offering cell service with their own little twist. In fact, Verizon has ten active prepaid brands excluding the company's in-house label — the one that's selling a $70 monthly plan with access to its premium 5G Ultra Wideband network.

But never mind Verizon Prepaid. We're about to give you a quick tour of the other carriers, explaining how they came to be, how they got into Verizon's hands, what they specialize in, and which ones are going away come November 2026.