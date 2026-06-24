5 Walmart Electronics Worth Buying And 4 You Should Skip

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Walmart offers a wide range of electronic devices across different categories, so if you need a specific type of product, there's a good chance that it's available from this retailer. However, while some of the gadgets that it has for sale are worthwhile purchases, there are some that won't be a good way to spend your money.

The Walmart electronics that we tagged as worth buying in this roundup include budget-friendly noise-cancelling headphones and one of Apple's most exciting devices in recent memory. For the gadgets that we think you should skip, there's a smartwatch with 26,000 ratings on the retailer's website and an all-in-one printer that's made by one of the most popular brands in the industry.

Our decisions on whether you should buy or skip these Walmart electronics are based on their average scores on the platform, as given by shoppers. We then gathered reviews from trustworthy websites and channels to support our selections. Now, let's get to the lists.