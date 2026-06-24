5 Walmart Electronics Worth Buying And 4 You Should Skip
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Walmart offers a wide range of electronic devices across different categories, so if you need a specific type of product, there's a good chance that it's available from this retailer. However, while some of the gadgets that it has for sale are worthwhile purchases, there are some that won't be a good way to spend your money.
The Walmart electronics that we tagged as worth buying in this roundup include budget-friendly noise-cancelling headphones and one of Apple's most exciting devices in recent memory. For the gadgets that we think you should skip, there's a smartwatch with 26,000 ratings on the retailer's website and an all-in-one printer that's made by one of the most popular brands in the industry.
Our decisions on whether you should buy or skip these Walmart electronics are based on their average scores on the platform, as given by shoppers. We then gathered reviews from trustworthy websites and channels to support our selections. Now, let's get to the lists.
Buy: Xbox Series X (1TB) gaming console
Microsoft's Xbox Series X (1TB), with a retail price of $649.99 on the Walmart website, is still worth buying in 2026, according to YouTuber Simple Alpaca. The review focuses on the value of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as it provides access to more than 500 titles, the device's backwards compatibility with games all the way back to the original Xbox, and the Quick Resume feature that lets you switch between several games and pick up right where you left off.
The Xbox Series X offers 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second, with quick load times and a minimalist design. Walmart's customers agree that it's a worthwhile purchase to this day, as the video game console carries an average score of 4.6 stars following 18,200 ratings. Shoppers said in their feedback on Walmart's website that they're impressed by its graphics and audio output, and that it's a great gift for any occasion. There are reasons to get a PlayStation 5 over an Xbox Series X, but don't count out Microsoft's latest-generation console for your gaming room.
Buy: JLab JBuds Lux wireless headphones
Affordable headphones usually come with several trade-offs to keep their price low, but the JLab JBuds Lux provide excellent value because the gadget focuses on delivering the fundamentals, according to SoundGuys. The review said that these headphones have decent audio quality, and that they fold up well for portability. They also have active noise cancellation (ANC), which Walmart shoppers have said is surprisingly effective for a price of $79.99, partly contributing to their average score of 4.6 stars after almost 8,200 ratings.
Customers also said in their feedback of these JLab headphones that they rival those that check in at more than double the cost. Reviewers also point out the headphones are comfortable, largely because of their soft cushions, so you won't mind wearing them for hours at a time. In SoundGuys' testing, the battery lasted for 44.3 hours with ANC activated, which actually exceeds JLabs' promised battery life of 40 hours. SoundGuys also flagged the helpful app for these headphones, which allows you to access a 10-band equalizer, adjust their ANC modes, and check for updates.
Buy: TCL 65S41BR 4K smart TV
The TCL 65S41BR is a cheap smart TV that you can buy on a fairly tight budget, as it's available on Walmart for $298. You'll get a 65-inch screen at that price, which many of the retailer's customers said is a steal for its size. The shoppers described it as an excellent 4K TV for movie nights with the family, or for watching sports, and after 13,100 ratings, it holds an average score of 4.6 stars, which is impressive for a budget-friendly model.
This TCL 4K TV is part of the TCL 4-Series, and Thomas Tech's review of the line of budget sets highlighted their simple design, sharp picture, and decent colors, along with an upscaling engine that's surprisingly very capable of boosting 1080p content. Thomas Tech also said that the Roku TV operating system is user-friendly, and Walmart shoppers expressed the same sentiment. The smart TV also features an Auto Game Mode to minimize input lag when playing video games, and it comes with a remote that enables voice commands. If you want to purchase a 4K TV for cheap and you don't need any extra features, Thomas Tech recommends this option.
Buy: Apple MacBook Neo (256GB) laptop
The Apple MacBook Neo was launched earlier this year as a more affordable version of the brand's popular laptops, with Walmart selling the 256-gigabyte model for $599. According to Stuff, the device looks very similar to the MacBook Air with its aluminum finish, which is part of its reason for rating the laptop as a great value. This machine also features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display that's bright and colorful, a battery that can last up to 16 hours, and support for Apple Intelligence.
In our review of the Apple MacBook Neo, we highlighted the device's A18 Pro processor. It was originally used in the iPhone 16 Pro, but it delivers better performance than a lot of chips in Windows laptops and many of Apple's older M-series processors. We said that the MacBook Neo is great for lighter workloads, and according to Walmart shoppers, they have had few to no issues with the device while doing their daily office work. This is enough for the laptop to earn an average score of 4.5 stars on the retailer's website after almost 1,500 ratings.
Buy: Google Nest Cam security camera
If you want to equip your home with an indoor security camera, the wired Google Nest Cam is a well-reviewed option on Walmart.com, with an average score of 4.5 stars after more than 600 ratings. CNET and the retailer's shoppers both said that setting up the gadget is simple and quick through the Google Home app, and that the quality of its video and audio is sufficient for watching livestreams and two-way talk with whoever's at home. The security camera also offers up to three hours of video history, but if you want more, you'll have to sign up for Nest Aware, which is now called Google Home Premium.
In our review of the Google Nest Cam, we said that it's a solid security camera at its price of $99 on Walmart, with a design that's compact and a variety of features that allow users to set activity zones and select the types of events that will push notifications to the Google Home app. Walmart's customers added that the gadget's wide-angle lens will allow it to replace multiple cameras, and that it's durable, so it will survive being knocked down by your cat.
Skip: Mingdaln smartwatch
The Mingdaln smartwatch is a wearable device that you can buy from Walmart for $159.99, though it sometimes shows up on the site at a steep discount. Whatever price you pay, you'll be getting a gadget with a 1.85-inch HD touchscreen, an IP68 waterproof rating, and more than 120 sports modes to track all kinds of physical activity. The retailer's customers said that it's packed with features that you can find in more expensive smartwatches, but various issues have pulled its average score down to 3.9 stars after 26,100 ratings.
According to some Walmart shoppers, they have experienced frequent disconnections between this Mingdaln smartwatch and its paired smartphone. They also flagged that the notifications appearing on the wearable device were unreliable, and that it's inaccurately measuring health metrics. Gadget Review added that its app interface isn't as refined as those from Apple and Samsung devices, and there's limited support for third-party apps.
Skip: Jauyxian Y20-T portable speaker
If you're thinking about buying a portable speaker to use for parties and outdoor events, the Jauyxian Y20-T could look like a tempting option for $136.99 on the Walmart site. With a pair of 6.5-inch subwoofers and a tweeter, a wireless remote, two microphones, and a promised battery life of up to 12 hours, this gadget appears like a solid purchase. However, its average score of 3.9 stars on the retailer's website after almost 800 ratings says it may not quite be top-notch.
While Jay's Straight Up Reviews & More demonstrated how easy it is to use this JYX speaker and the lightshow modes that it offers, the YouTube channel also flagged that the bass is lacking, which could be a dealbreaker for some people. The speaker also lacks EQ, so there's no adjusting its audio output. Walmart customers, meanwhile, note that the device's volume doesn't get loud enough for everyone in bigger gatherings to hear it and that its battery falls short of reaching the promised hours. There have also been some reports of durability issues, with some users reporting that the JYX speaker stopped working for them a few days after being delivered.
Skip: Aeezo 10.1-inch Android tablet
For a device that you would only use for basic functions like browsing the internet and watching shows on streaming services, there are budget-friendly tablet options on Walmart like the Aeezo 10.1-inch Android tablet. For $109.99, you'll get a gadget with a 10.1-inch display with HD resolution, 64 gigabytes of storage that you can expand to up to one terabyte with a TransFlash (TF) card, and a battery that's rated to run for eight hours from a full charge.
Tino Reviews said that this Aeezo tablet is by no means the fastest nor the best-looking tablet on the market, and it's only meant for simple tasks. Unfortunately, the device is apparently plagued with various issues, as mentioned by Walmart's customers in their feedback for the gadget. Shoppers have reported durability problems, with the device no longer working after only a few days, as well as a battery that lasts for a much shorter time than promised. Thanks to these issues, as well as disappointing performance and an unreliable touchscreen, the tablet has only accumulated an average score of 3.7 stars on the retailer's platform following more than 1,700 ratings.
Skip: Epson WF-2930 all-in-one printer
Epson has made a name for itself as one of the most reliable printer brands, but it missed the mark with the Epson WF-2930. As an all-in-one printer that should provide convenience since it can print, scan, and copy, it has only mustered an average score of 3.5 stars on Walmart's website after more than 800 ratings from the retailer's customers. The printer has a 1.4-inch screen for easy navigation of its menus, and it can accept printing requests wirelessly from iOS and Android devices, but shoppers have flagged various problems, including difficulty setting it up with their computer and that its ink cartridges run out quickly.
While Printer Insider said that this Epson printer is capable of good print quality for both text and pictures, it's very slow, with a print speed of 10 pages per minute for black-and-white documents and five pages per minute for colored documents. The review also flagged the high cost of the device's replacement ink cartridges, which would offset its relatively low initial cost of the printer, listed for $119.99 on the Walmart site.
How we chose these Walmart electronics to buy or skip
All the Walmart electronics that we've included in this roundup have received at least 500 ratings from the retailer's customers, to ensure the legitimacy of their average scores on the website. For the devices that we think would turn out to be great purchases, they are rated at least 4.5 stars, while those that we recommend avoiding have ratings below 4.0 stars.
While the gadgets' scores from Walmart's shoppers are the foundation of our decisions, we supplemented the ratings by highlighting the general sentiment of the customers. We also pulled important insights from professional reviews to support our recommendations on whether to buy or skip these Walmart electronics.