10 Desk Gadgets You Should 3D Print Instead Of Buying

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One of the most appealing things about owning a 3D printer is the seemingly infinite potential it has. You can create large scale costume pieces and high-detail tabletop miniatures, watch gears and water wheels, bookends and broom holders. The possibilities seem limited only to your imagination. Not just yours, either. By visiting the best sites for free 3D printing projects and open source models, you can find some of the most clever and creative 3D model designs from like-minded people around the world, all for free.

That level of accessibility can help save you money, as well. A lot of household items, especially those for a desk or office space, can be easily replicated with a 3D printer, often costing less than a dollar in filament or resin. Combine that with being able to only print exactly what you need, and that $15 Amazon order can cost as little as 23 cents.

We've highlighted some examples of desktop gadgets that you're simply better off printing yourself. Each one is something that will make for a relatively quick print with minimal complications, maximum effectiveness, and a high margin for saving money compared to buying them outright. Printing costs mentioned are calculated by the Chitubox printing software, assuming a resin print with a resin cost of $20 per kilogram.