4 Disadvantages Of Using An AMD CPU

Unlike with GPUs, AMD has a much more balanced fight in the processor market, where it competes with Intel. The Ryzen line offers solid options for anyone who wants to play games or boost productivity, and X3D models are particularly powerful for gaming. It's no coincidence that several of the brand's processors appear among the most powerful desktop CPUs on the market.

This doesn't mean, however, that AMD processors are automatically the best choice in every situation. Depending on the type of use, there are still some disadvantages compared to competitors, mainly Intel. This difference shines through in some professional apps and other tasks that take advantage of specific platform features. The core configuration of Ryzen chips can also require a little more attention.

Although AMD is still an excellent choice for many users, mainly for anyone thinking about building a gaming desktop, there are several situations where having one of the company's processors is a disadvantage. For that reason, we highlighted some of these instances so you can understand what can get in the way of your daily use.