10 Ways To Save Serious Money On Your Next PC

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Building a PC has traditionally been a way to save money compared to buying a pre-built machine, while also offering you a way to take control of every component that goes into the system. Sadly, it's not always cheaper to build your own PC in 2026. Rising component prices, driven by AI data center demand, mean that prebuilt systems often have a price advantage. There seems to be no relief from this in the foreseeable future, so many would argue there's simply no need to build your own computer anymore.

But what there's actually no need for is to be quite this negative. Building your own PC is still an opportunity to save money, and even if it doesn't come out quite as cheap as a prebuilt system, you can still have something faster, more reliable, and better suited to your specific design tastes.

If you're not quite ready to give in to the temptation of a prebuilt computer, then get your pen out to take notes, because if you're smart and patient, you can have the PC you've always wanted without an impossible budget.