The Kindle Just Jumped Up In Price, So Try These 4 Used E-Readers Instead

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Clearly, no electronic device is safe from the global RAM crisis – affectionately referred to as RAMaggeddon — because among the many devices that Amazon is raising prices on, it's now hiking up the Kindle's price. Specifically, the 16GB Kindle and 16GB Kindle Paperwhite. These are going from $110 to $150 (a 36% increase) and from $160 to $200 (a 25% increase), respectively. These prices aren't insignificant considering the rising costs of typical groceries. It's becoming so oppressive that many are unable to afford their favorite hobbies.

As widespread as the Kindle is, it's not the only e-reader out there with access to your favorite books. Some are more affordable, and it's even cheaper if you opt to pick up a used or refurbished model. Pre-owned electronics might not sound as appealing as something brand new with all of the new features, but if it lets you read books without issue, whether it's new or not shouldn't matter. Less so if the device is still supported by the manufacturer with software and security updates. Honestly, whether there's any point in buying a Kindle after the price hikes is up to you, but smart money might be to look for alternatives.