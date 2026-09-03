MSI Cyborg 15 C2WF Review: Impressive Execution At A Decent Price

The model that we're reviewing is specifically the MSI Cyborg 15 C2WF, which is a relatively low-spec entry in the Cyborg lineup. This particular unit features an Intel Core 7 240H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. That falls somewhere in the mid-tier for a modern gaming laptop; a far cry from the powerful Alienware 16X Aurora, for instance. That said, it easily mows through standard productivity tasks and will tackle most games you throw at it, at least on lower graphics settings.

As with most modern laptops, the port situation is serviceable, but unexceptional. Along the right edge, you'll find a 3.5mm combo audio jack, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, and DC in for power. The rest of the ports are on the back of the machine, including an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, and an RJ45 jack for Ethernet cables. If you plan on physically connecting multiple peripherals to the Cyborg, invest in a USB hub.

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When it comes to battery life, the Cyborg sits somewhere in the middle of the pack for gaming laptops. The 60Whr battery lasts a few hours while performing standard productivity tasks, but you are going to need the charging brick with you if you plan on gaming for any length of time. The built-in battery report says the laptop typically survives for two hours and 53 minutes, but keep in mind that is counting every observed drain since Windows 11 was installed.

The good news is that the Power Delivery 3.0 fast-charging protocol allows this laptop to top up rather quickly. I plugged the laptop in at 30% (when Energy Saver turned on), and after just shy of ten minutes and 30 seconds, it was at 50%. It took 31 minutes to get to 90% and 40 minutes for a 100% charge. If you do need to unplug for a while, at least you always know you're an hour or less away from a full charge.

While some of the specifications are customizable, every Cyborg 15 ships with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The fast refresh rate is a nice touch, and while the display is not likely to blow anyone away, it's bright, clear, and does an admirable job of showcasing games when you are away from your primary monitor.