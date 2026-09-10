Roku Just Launched Its Equivalent To LG OLED TVs At An Affordable Price

There are several noteworthy perks of switching to OLED displays, and the Roku Pro Series might make the transition smoother than ever. It provides a significant visual upgrade over previous Roku TVs. If you've been on the fence about dishing out for an expensive OLED TV, Roku's new lineup could give you an experience that's roughly equivalent to an LG OLED, but at a price that actually makes sense.

That being said, pricing is one of the reasons why upgrading to an OLED TV might not be worth it for you. If you're interested in buying a smart TV with built-in Roku streaming features, you could save a lot of money by choosing a 55-inch Roku Select Series Smart TV with a 4K QLED panel for just $269 instead. But if you want to take advantage of one of the best OLED deals yet, it's worth buying a Roku Pro Series TV.

A price of $999 is still nothing to sneeze at, but if you know how to extend the lifespan of your Roku TV, you can protect that investment for a long time to come. The Pro Series could also be a positive step for Roku overall. The future of Roku as an affordable streaming platform is looking bleak after recent price increases, but hitting the market with one of the most affordable OLED TVs could help the company regain its reputation.