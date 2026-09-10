Roku Just Launched Its Equivalent To LG OLED TVs At An Affordable Price
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The new Roku Pro Series Smart TV is the first Roku TV to have an OLED panel, and it's positioned to be an affordable equivalent to popular LG OLED TVs. The Roku Pro TV starts at a relatively modest price of $999 for the 55-inch model and $1,199 for the 65-inch model. That's a bargain compared to the price tags on some of the best OLED TVs you can buy in 2026, which can cost more than $3,000. The Roku Pro Series TV is available now, and a more premium model, the Pro Series LX, is coming in October 2026.
As with other Roku TVs, the Pro Series is powered by Roku OS, and it puts streaming capabilities front-and-center. It features a 120Hz refresh rate and touts fast gaming performance. It also comes with Roku Smart Picture Max, the latest iteration of Roku's AI-powered image optimization technology. And as an OLED TV, it achieves more vibrant colors and deeper black levels compared to traditional LED screens.
Should you buy a Roku Pro Series OLED TV?
There are several noteworthy perks of switching to OLED displays, and the Roku Pro Series might make the transition smoother than ever. It provides a significant visual upgrade over previous Roku TVs. If you've been on the fence about dishing out for an expensive OLED TV, Roku's new lineup could give you an experience that's roughly equivalent to an LG OLED, but at a price that actually makes sense.
That being said, pricing is one of the reasons why upgrading to an OLED TV might not be worth it for you. If you're interested in buying a smart TV with built-in Roku streaming features, you could save a lot of money by choosing a 55-inch Roku Select Series Smart TV with a 4K QLED panel for just $269 instead. But if you want to take advantage of one of the best OLED deals yet, it's worth buying a Roku Pro Series TV.
A price of $999 is still nothing to sneeze at, but if you know how to extend the lifespan of your Roku TV, you can protect that investment for a long time to come. The Pro Series could also be a positive step for Roku overall. The future of Roku as an affordable streaming platform is looking bleak after recent price increases, but hitting the market with one of the most affordable OLED TVs could help the company regain its reputation.