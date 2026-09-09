iPhone 18 Pro Vs. iPhone Duo: Price Guide For Apple's Fall 2026 iPhone Lineup

Apple on Wednesday announced the iPhone 18 Pro models and its first foldable handset, the iPhone Duo, in what was John Ternus's first product launch event since becoming CEO. The new iPhones will be available to preorder soon, so interested buyers will have to decide which model to purchase. iPhone prices will be especially important this year given the broader market conditions. Most smartphones are more expensive, as memory chip costs have increased dramatically. Apple didn't make an exception, raising entry-level prices for the new iPhone 18 Pro models by $100.

Separately, the company made significant changes to its fall iPhone lineup. The iPhone 18 series does not include a base model (yet), which means the $899 iPhone 17 will continue to be the cheapest standard iPhone after its own $100 price increase. In past years, Apple would discontinue the previous year's iPhone Pro and Pro Max models and discount the previous base iPhone by $100. In September 2025, that meant the iPhone 16 Pro was removed from inventory. Apple kept selling the iPhone 16, starting at $699 (or $729 without the carrier discount available on Apple.com). Apple also kept selling the iPhone 16 Plus for $799 (or $829 without a carrier discount).

That long-standing company policy has just changed. Apple discontinued the iPhone 17 Pro models but did not discount the base iPhone 17 or iPhone Air. Both phones are now more expensive than last year. Separately, Apple removed the iPhone 16 Plus from its lineup, while the iPhone 16 got a $100 price increase to $799 ($829). Finally, Apple introduced its most expensive iPhone to date, the foldable iPhone Duo model that starts at $1,999 for the 256 GB variant.