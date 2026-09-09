iPhone 18 Pro Vs. iPhone Duo: Price Guide For Apple's Fall 2026 iPhone Lineup
Apple on Wednesday announced the iPhone 18 Pro models and its first foldable handset, the iPhone Duo, in what was John Ternus's first product launch event since becoming CEO. The new iPhones will be available to preorder soon, so interested buyers will have to decide which model to purchase. iPhone prices will be especially important this year given the broader market conditions. Most smartphones are more expensive, as memory chip costs have increased dramatically. Apple didn't make an exception, raising entry-level prices for the new iPhone 18 Pro models by $100.
Separately, the company made significant changes to its fall iPhone lineup. The iPhone 18 series does not include a base model (yet), which means the $899 iPhone 17 will continue to be the cheapest standard iPhone after its own $100 price increase. In past years, Apple would discontinue the previous year's iPhone Pro and Pro Max models and discount the previous base iPhone by $100. In September 2025, that meant the iPhone 16 Pro was removed from inventory. Apple kept selling the iPhone 16, starting at $699 (or $729 without the carrier discount available on Apple.com). Apple also kept selling the iPhone 16 Plus for $799 (or $829 without a carrier discount).
That long-standing company policy has just changed. Apple discontinued the iPhone 17 Pro models but did not discount the base iPhone 17 or iPhone Air. Both phones are now more expensive than last year. Separately, Apple removed the iPhone 16 Plus from its lineup, while the iPhone 16 got a $100 price increase to $799 ($829). Finally, Apple introduced its most expensive iPhone to date, the foldable iPhone Duo model that starts at $1,999 for the 256 GB variant.
Apple's new iPhone lineup: From iPhone 16 to iPhone Duo
Apple's fall 2026 lineup includes the standard iPhone 16, three iPhone 17 versions (iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, and iPhone Air), and three iPhone 18 models (iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo). Here's what Apple's fall 2026 iPhone lineup looks like as of September 9:
iPhone 16
- 128 GB iPhone 16: $799 ($829)
iPhone 17e
- 256 GB iPhone 17e: $699
- 512 GB iPhone 17e: $899
iPhone 17
- 256 GB iPhone 17: $899 ($929)
- 512 GB iPhone 17: $1,099 ($1,129)
iPhone Air
- 256 GB iPhone Air: $1,099
- 512 GB iPhone Air: $1,299
- 1 TB iPhone Air: $1,699
iPhone 18 Pro
- 256 GB iPhone 18 Pro: $1,199
- 512 GB iPhone 18 Pro: $1,399
- 1 TB iPhone 18 Pro: $1,799
- 2 TB iPhone 18 Pro: $2,399
iPhone 18 Pro Max
- 256 GB iPhone 18 Pro Max: $1,299
- 512 GB iPhone 18 Pro Max: $1,499
- 1 TB iPhone 18 Pro Max: $1,899
- 2 TB iPhone 18 Pro Max: $2,499
iPhone Duo
- 256 GB iPhone Duo: $1,999
- 512 GB iPhone Duo: $2,199
- 1 TB iPhone Duo: $2,599
- 2 TB iPhone Duo: $3,199
Almost all available iPhone models start with at least 256 GB of storage and feature A19 or A20 chips, though the iPhone 16 has an A18 chip and 128 GB of storage. Most handsets come with 12 GB of RAM, with the exception of the iPhone 16, iPhone 17e and iPhone 17, which have 8 GB of memory. All models support Apple Intelligence and the new Siri assistant. The handsets are either upgradable to iOS 27 or will run Apple's latest mobile operating system out of the box.
Quick price comparison
Apple's price increases for all iPhone models may surprise some buyers. The cheapest iPhone 18 Pro model is $300 more expensive than the base iPhone 17 model, which might make the latter especially appealing. As for buyers waiting for an iPhone 17 replacement, they may be in for a long wait.
To make the comparison easier, we've listed every iPhone model that will be available in stores after the "Surprise and Shine" Apple event on Wednesday below, from the cheapest iPhone 16 model to the most expensive iPhone Duo variant:
- $699: 256 GB iPhone 17e
- $799: 128 GB iPhone 16 ($829)
- $899: 512 GB iPhone 17e, 256 GB iPhone 17 ($929)
- $1,099: 256 GB iPhone Air, 512 GB iPhone 17 ($1,129)
- $1,199: 256 GB iPhone 18 Pro
- $1,299: 512 GB iPhone Air
- $1,299: 256 GB iPhone 18 Pro Max
- $1,399: 512 GB iPhone 18 Pro
- $1,699: 1 TB iPhone Air
- $1,499: 512 GB iPhone 18 Pro Max
- $1,799: 1 TB iPhone 18 Pro
- $1,899: 1 TB iPhone 18 Pro Max
- $1,999: 256 GB iPhone Duo
- $2,199: 512 GB iPhone Duo
- $2,399: 2 TB iPhone 18 Pro
- $2,499: 2 TB iPhone 18 Pro Max
- $2,599: 1 TB iPhone Duo
- $3,199: 2 TB iPhone Duo
Apple will reportedly introduce the iPhone 18e, iPhone 18, and iPhone Air 2 in March 2027. Also, there are rumors that the iPhone Air 2 may replace the iPhone 18. We'll have to wait until next year for the complete lineup of this iPhone generation.