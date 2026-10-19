Can You Still Buy Prepaid Phones Today?

The difference between prepaid and subscription wireless service hinges on when you pay for a month of service. In that sense, when you sign up for a subscription plan, you're also signing up for a line of credit. For a while now, telecom companies have been attaching subsidies, promotions, and add-ons to these plans, enticing those switching carriers with free stuff, while locking subscribers down with contracts to keep them paying premium plan rates. That hasn't been the case for prepaid carriers, which have traditionally focused on value for their core services.

You can buy phones from a wide variety of retailers, including the prepaid carriers themselves, and use the devices with a prepaid service. But did you know big box chains like Walmart, Family Dollar, and Dollar General also sell phones that come with complimentary wireless service? If not, you've come to the right place to learn what it means to get a phone and what it means to get locked to a prepaid phone.