How Much Are Older Samsung Phones Actually Worth?

When you upgrade your phone, there are a few things you can do with your old handset if you haven't traded it in. Samsung usually has some great trade-in offers during pre-order windows for new models. However, should you decide against handing your old phone over, there are a ton of ways you can repurpose it. For example, you could use it as a different device, such as an e-reader, gaming tablet, or webcam. Alternatively, you could donate it for use as an eco-monitor to protect nature. You can also recycle or dispose of it — although that must be done properly. You could also sell it privately, assuming your phone has retained enough value. iPhones and Samsung phones are some of the best to sell if they're in good condition. But precisely how much you'll recoup also depends on several factors. Prices can range from as low as $12 to more than $400 in select cases.

Samsung Galaxy devices are some of the most popular phones, so it's no surprise older models retain decent value. Several traits or qualities make Galaxy devices desirable, second-hand or not. The brand has an excellent reputation, its hardware and software are reliable, and Galaxy devices come with a ton of convenient features — including high-resolution cameras, stylus support, and top performance. Most of these features affect value, especially when buying a device secondhand, but perhaps none more than age. As new hardware gets more capable, older hardware becomes dated mainly because it cannot keep up with the newer system requirements of modern devices. The older the phone, the less value it has.