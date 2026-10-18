How Much Are Older Samsung Phones Actually Worth?
When you upgrade your phone, there are a few things you can do with your old handset if you haven't traded it in. Samsung usually has some great trade-in offers during pre-order windows for new models. However, should you decide against handing your old phone over, there are a ton of ways you can repurpose it. For example, you could use it as a different device, such as an e-reader, gaming tablet, or webcam. Alternatively, you could donate it for use as an eco-monitor to protect nature. You can also recycle or dispose of it — although that must be done properly. You could also sell it privately, assuming your phone has retained enough value. iPhones and Samsung phones are some of the best to sell if they're in good condition. But precisely how much you'll recoup also depends on several factors. Prices can range from as low as $12 to more than $400 in select cases.
Samsung Galaxy devices are some of the most popular phones, so it's no surprise older models retain decent value. Several traits or qualities make Galaxy devices desirable, second-hand or not. The brand has an excellent reputation, its hardware and software are reliable, and Galaxy devices come with a ton of convenient features — including high-resolution cameras, stylus support, and top performance. Most of these features affect value, especially when buying a device secondhand, but perhaps none more than age. As new hardware gets more capable, older hardware becomes dated mainly because it cannot keep up with the newer system requirements of modern devices. The older the phone, the less value it has.
Age has a huge influence on resale value
The biggest differentiator in resale value is how old your Samsung device is. The Galaxy Note 5, in a like-new condition, will net you a trade-in value of about $12. On a secondhand marketplace like eBay, they can go from $30 without an S Pen, to $70 in good condition. The Note 5 was originally launched in 2015, which makes it over a decade old at this point. It still holds some value, but that continues to wane as more powerful devices are launched, for obvious reasons. Phones like the Galaxy Note 5 would be excellent to repurpose as old, specialized devices, like an e-reader, an MP3 or media player, or as a spare phone in emergencies.
Comparable devices are the Galaxy Note 8, with a trade-in value around $44 like new; the Galaxy Note 9, with a trade-in value of $80 to $91 like new; and the Galaxy Note 10, with a trade-in value of $15 to $146 depending on the specific model and condition. Jump forward in time to something more recent, and you'll find used phones totally worth buying, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and there's a huge difference in resale value. The S23 Ultra, like new, has a trade-in value of around $300. Meanwhile, on secondhand markets, you can find it selling for $350 to $455 or higher in good condition.
Besides age, the other contributing factor is the condition of the Samsung phone or device. The older the phone, the closer you want its condition to be like-new, as it significantly loses value otherwise. Devices that are scratched, have broken or cracked screens, have a damaged battery, or have other similar problems, are going to have way less resale or trade-in value, which makes sense.
Should you sell your old Samsung phone and where?
Devices like the Galaxy Note 5 to the Note 9 still offer usability, but you're really not going to get much by selling them to a shop or through a trade-in program — at least not without special promotions. A device like the Note 20, comparatively, one of the last models in the Note series, still has a lot of value. The hardware, while aging compared to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is still useful for a lot of activities like emulation, mobile gaming, office and productivity work, and beyond. That makes it a solid candidate for those who want an older yet capable phone.
Can you sell any Samsung phone? Yes. But how do you know if it's worth the hassle? That last part is subjective, but it makes sense to identify a valid cutoff point. For the best value, most devices launched in the early 2020s are the ideal boundary. The Galaxy Note 20 — valued $116 to $200 like new — Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 — $140 to $280 like new — and Galaxy S20 in various models — $80 to $160 like new — are all decent value and allow you to recover enough to put a good chunk of money towards a new device or put it towards something else you might want.
If you are going to sell and you want the maximum value possible, your best option is to sell secondhand on a marketplace like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Swappa, or OfferUp. You're selling directly to other consumers, so you will have to field counter-offers, but if you remain reasonable and persistent you can usually get more money than if you simply traded in to a retailer or phone reseller.