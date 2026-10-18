5 Powerful Android Phones To Consider Instead Of The OnePlus 16
The OnePlus 16 pairs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 with a 9,000 mAh battery and a high-resolution display, specs that stand out for gamers and users running demanding apps. The package also includes a 200 MP main camera, making it even more attractive for anyone looking for a high-performance Android phone without sacrificing photography.
However, although the device officially launched in China in October 2026, it isn't available through official channels in the United States. Its starting price of 5,999 yuan translates to approximately $900, but importing one also requires checking carrier compatibility and considering warranty and software limitations. For that reason, looking at alternatives to OnePlus is a more practical path for anyone who wants a powerful, more affordable phone.
Fortunately, other Android phones in the same category as the OnePlus 16 are available in the U.S. market. Some focus on processors and gaming features, while others prioritize better cameras. For that reason, we selected devices that offer a similar concept and serve as good alternatives to the OnePlus 16.
Samsung Galaxy S26
The base Samsung Galaxy S26 is one of the best alternatives to the OnePlus 16, especially if you want a powerful, compact phone. It uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and 12 GB of RAM, which is more than enough for gaming and other demanding apps, especially when multitasking.
You also get a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz, while the phone stays lightweight at just 167 grams. During sales, you can find the unlocked version for around $899, though the price varies by promotion.
Another advantage of Samsung phones is the promise of seven years of security updates, which puts its devices among the Android phones with some of the best support available. Finally, for cameras, the S26 offers a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide, and a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. However, the S26 battery is considerably smaller than the OnePlus 16's, at only 4,300 mAh.
REDMAGIC 11S Pro
For anyone considering the OnePlus 16 mainly for gaming, the REDMAGIC 11S Pro is a strong alternative, especially since it includes features designed specifically for that purpose. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version works alongside the RedCore R4 chip, which handles gaming-related functions. You can find it starting at $849 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
One of its strengths is the cooling system, which combines liquid circulation, a vapor chamber, and an internal fan for extended sessions. This system boosts the REDMAGIC 11S Pro's performance, especially in demanding games that put heavy pressure on the phone's processor. It also adds side triggers, so you can configure and use them like a controller without covering part of the screen with your fingers.
It also has a battery closer to the OnePlus 16, with 7,500 mAh, and supports up to 80 W wired and wireless charging. Despite its gaming focus, the phone lacks a dedicated telephoto camera, and the manufacturer promises only two major Android updates and three years of security patches.
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
Also combining a Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage in a single foldable device, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is an interesting phone. It serves both gamers and people who need more space for multitasking. Even though it is one generation older than most of these phones, its chip is still good, and you can find it for a better price, around $799, close to the OnePlus 16 in a direct comparison.
In addition, its compact form is one of the advantages of foldable phones for anyone who wants to organize things better in a bag. When open, the Razr Ultra offers a 7-inch display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the external panel measures 4 inches and lets you open some apps and view notifications without opening the device. It also has a hinge that makes it easier to prop up on a surface for photos and videos, but it lacks a dedicated telephoto camera and has only a 4,700 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE
For anyone who wants a slightly larger screen and wants to stay in Samsung's ecosystem, the Galaxy S26 FE is another option. It has a 6.7-inch panel, larger than the standard model's 6.3-inch display, but both hit the same 120 Hz. The FE also uses an Exynos 2500, which isn't as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, but it still does the job well. The 256GB version starts at $799, but you can also get 128GB for $699.
The battery also sets the devices apart, with 4,900 mAh on the FE versus 4,300 mAh on the S26, though greater capacity doesn't automatically mean longer battery life. Either way, both fall short of the OnePlus 16. The Galaxy S26 FE also comes with Samsung's long support period, so anyone who wants to keep a device for a long time can feel comfortable with the seven years of promised updates.
Google Pixel 11
The Pixel 11 is one of the most interesting phones launched in 2026 and can be an alternative to the OnePlus 16. It combines a Tensor G6 processor with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the base configuration. Its 6.3-inch OLED display supports up to 120 Hz, and the device can be found for $799 during sales.
For cameras, the device offers a 48 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide, and a 10.8 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, compared with 3x on the OnePlus 16. The Google Pixel 11 expands possibilities for capturing and editing, with tools to remove unwanted elements, fix blurry images, and capture scenes in dark environments.
The 4,985 mAh battery is smaller than the OnePlus 16's, and the screen offers less space for gaming or watching videos. For anyone who wants a cleaner Android experience, the Pixel is usually a good choice, with an unmodified interface and early access to several Google features.
How we chose these OnePlus 16 alternatives
To choose these alternatives to the OnePlus 16, we first looked for phones with a similar approach, meaning they offer good hardware in the entry model without flagship prices. For that reason, we first considered the average price at which it would sell in the U.S. market by directly converting its price into dollars, although this does not represent an official U.S. price.
After that, we compared specifications and reviews to find the easiest models to compare. For that reason, we avoided showing only flagships, since that would exclude some cheaper phones with different characteristics that may also appeal to anyone looking for a OnePlus 16. In fact, the two Samsung phones, though they belong to the same lineup, take different approaches: the S26 offers compact dimensions and a Snapdragon processor, while the FE has a larger screen and battery at a lower price.