12 Features Owners Say Are The Best (And Worst) Parts Of Foldable Phones

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It's high time people stop treating foldable phones like a gimmick. Both book-style foldables and clamshell designs have become very useful in their own ways. The allure of carrying a tablet around or enjoying the smaller form factor of a modern flip phone has made these designs quite popular, and it won't be long before more and more people start opting for them, to the point where they might become affordable enough to be distributed en masse. This reality seems to be arriving sooner rather than later, especially since Apple is going to enter this market with its own foldable in the near future.

Many customers who bought the best foldable phones on the market right now are full of praise about their choice. The sheer number of benefits they can enjoy with a foldable phone is immense, to the point where some of them find it hard to transition back to a regular smartphone. Of course, that's not to say that foldable phones enjoy unanimous praise across the board — there are people who find some caveats of this experimental design a bit too annoying to overlook. If you're on the fence about a foldable smartphone and want to know whether the user experience is positive, these features and drawbacks may interest you.