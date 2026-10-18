4 Of The Best Keychain Gifts For Gamers

The best gaming controllers you can buy are also some of the most expensive. Sure, you get what you pay for, but these peripherals aren't suited for travel unless you spend extra money on a case. That's where companies such as CRKD and IINE come in. CRKD is a third-party controller manufacturer that sells full-sized (and fashionably rectangular) controllers, as well as its own plastic guitars for "Rock Band" experiences, but its most novel line consists of the ATOM controllers.

These peripherals (normally $19.99 through the CRKD store) are tiny, palm-sized controllers that can connect to your PC, Switch, and mobile devices via Bluetooth. ATOM controllers are designed with portability in mind, as they include lanyards that can attach to keychains. Reviews paint these controllers as durable peripherals that you can place just about anywhere to game on the go, but due to their size, they only include a D-pad, and their button layouts might cramp the fingers of people with large hands. Still, you get a lot for what you pay.

Likewise, IINE is another third-party controller manufacturer, and their keychain controller, the IINE Mini Retro Ananke, shares much in common with the CRKD ATOM. Although, where the ATOM is SNES coded, the Mini Retro Ananke apes the Game Boy. Plus, while the Ananke is more expensive ($23.99 through the IINE store), it adds more functions, such as touch control and mouse modes. You can even use an Ananke as a multimedia remote, so you can attach the Mini Retro Ananke to your keychain, use it to deliver a PowerPoint presentation for work, and then play some "Metroid Dread" with the controller during your commute.