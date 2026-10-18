4 Of The Best Keychain Gifts For Gamers
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Shopping for gamers is usually an easy task. Just buy them the latest games available or purchase a gift card for their game console or platform of choice. But what if they want something a little more tactile — and cheaper? You could always purchase something to go on a keychain. Everybody has one, so why not go for something that lets them advertise their proud gaming ways? But why stop at a small pocket-sized plush of their favorite Pokémon from the Pokémon Center or a fidget keycap clicker?
Thanks to advances in technology miniaturization, you can buy fully functioning gadgets so small they fit on your keychain, including video game accessories and peripherals, as well as actual handheld game platforms. And these aren't knockoff products, either. Every device in this article is legit and the perfect gift for gamers who want to wear a little pixel bling next to their keys.
Miniature controller
The best gaming controllers you can buy are also some of the most expensive. Sure, you get what you pay for, but these peripherals aren't suited for travel unless you spend extra money on a case. That's where companies such as CRKD and IINE come in. CRKD is a third-party controller manufacturer that sells full-sized (and fashionably rectangular) controllers, as well as its own plastic guitars for "Rock Band" experiences, but its most novel line consists of the ATOM controllers.
These peripherals (normally $19.99 through the CRKD store) are tiny, palm-sized controllers that can connect to your PC, Switch, and mobile devices via Bluetooth. ATOM controllers are designed with portability in mind, as they include lanyards that can attach to keychains. Reviews paint these controllers as durable peripherals that you can place just about anywhere to game on the go, but due to their size, they only include a D-pad, and their button layouts might cramp the fingers of people with large hands. Still, you get a lot for what you pay.
Likewise, IINE is another third-party controller manufacturer, and their keychain controller, the IINE Mini Retro Ananke, shares much in common with the CRKD ATOM. Although, where the ATOM is SNES coded, the Mini Retro Ananke apes the Game Boy. Plus, while the Ananke is more expensive ($23.99 through the IINE store), it adds more functions, such as touch control and mouse modes. You can even use an Ananke as a multimedia remote, so you can attach the Mini Retro Ananke to your keychain, use it to deliver a PowerPoint presentation for work, and then play some "Metroid Dread" with the controller during your commute.
Miniature arcade machine
Toy Fair 2026 had plenty of amazing products, including miniature arcade machines, and it was impressive that engineers managed to cram what used to require entire gaming cabinets into pocket-sized devices. If only I knew these were just the tip of the iceberg, because companies sell handheld arcade cabinets that are designed to clip onto your keychains. No single manufacturer has a monopoly on this specific merchandise genre, and depending on the rights and licensing, you might have your choice of several products or need to seek out one particular keychain.
For instance, you can purchase miniature versions of the ever-popular "Pac-Man" from companies such as Fizz Creations and My Arcade. Both are as simple as you can get, with little more than a d-pad for control, but whereas the Fizz Creations one is priced at $29.97 (via Amazon) and has simple graphics akin to what you'd find in a Tiger Electronics device, My Arcade's version, which costs $29.99, features a full-color high-resolution screen.
Conversely, HyperMegaTech's Super Micro line stands out from the aforementioned keychain arcade accessories. With the My Arcade "Pac-Man" device, you only get to play vanilla "Pac-Man" and a sped-up version, but most HyperMegaTech keychains include three classic arcade games. For instance, the "BurgerTime" edition includes "BurgerTime," "Karate Champ," and "Side Pocket," yet each miniature arcade platform still costs $29.99 through sites such as Amazon. Although, like the miniature controllers, buyer beware: The controls and screens are small and not suitable for every gamer.
Digital pet
Some people play games for the challenge, while others play to relax. Sure, defeating bosses in "Elden Ring" is exhilarating, but never underestimate the blissful zen you can get from titles like "PowerWash Simulator." Caring for digital pets can provide the same experience.
The arguable champions of the digital pets genre are modern iterations of the devices that started the craze back in the 90s: Tamagotchi and Digimon. Lately, Bandai Namco has been investing heavily in resurrecting these franchises. The retro keychain Tamagotchi pets with three buttons and simple black-and-white screens make up the revival's backbone (around $20 on Amazon), and people flock to them due to their simplicity and the nostalgia of growing and training pixelated pets. Plus, Bandai has plenty of crossovers via its nano line. Why raise a blob with anime eyes when you can care for your very own "Jurassic Park" dinosaur or "Star Wars" droid or Grogu?
On the flip side, Digimon was originally marketed as a more boy-oriented take on the pocket monster raising experience, complete with PvP functionality. The new generation of devices retains that appeal, complete with low-fidelity graphics and sounds. While you can buy standard Digimon keychain pets for around $20 ($24.99 through Amazon), you need to spend a bit more money and cross your fingers for the crossovers. Occasionally, Bandai releases special limited editions that cross "Digimon" with franchises like "Godzilla," but these are hard to snag and often cost $60 or more through specialty stores like Premium Bandai. They share the same basic design but have special skins, unique monsters, and rechargeable batteries — most Digimon and Tamagotchi keychains rely on cell batteries.
Bluetooth speakers
When playing video games, the best audio setups come from either spatial audio earbuds and headphones or soundbars and home theater kits. But while you can take earbuds and headphones on trips, soundbars are far from portable. But they don't need to be.
Plenty of the best Bluetooth speaker brands sell peripherals you can take on the go, some of which even double as keychains — or at least bag clips. For example, the JBL Clip 5. As its name suggests, it has a massive built-in clip that can attach to backpacks, but it can also function as a keychain. Despite its compact size, the JBL Clip 5 delivers powerful, uncompressed audio, and while its max volume isn't that high, if you use the Clip 5 for gaming, you will place it within arm's reach of your laptop, Switch, or whatever Bluetooth-enabled platform you prefer.
While the JBL Clip 5 can elevate the soundscape of any game someone plays beyond what their handheld platform's speakers normally provide, the Clip 5 is arguably the largest device in this article despite still fitting all the criteria of a "keychain." If you buy the speaker for someone, they will probably have to keep it in a bag during trips. And speaking of buying, the Clip 5 is also one of the most expensive keychains around short of a limited edition Digimon virtual pet. If you want to purchase a JBL Clip 5, expect to shell out $59.95 through retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.