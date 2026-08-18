5 Compact Speakers That Deliver More Powerful Sound Than Your Phone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A modern smartphone is likely to come with external speakers for answering calls or listening to music, but some users may want a bit more thump in their audio. Something like an iPhone 17 can be good for blasting tunes in a small space, but some users may want more refined clarity or louder volume. Fortunately, as folks who know some of the best small Bluetooth speakers you can buy, we wanted to look at compact speakers that can offer more than a phone can on its own.

From devices you can clip to a handbag or attach to something metal; to devices with stereo-pairing capabilities or even doubling as an emergency charger, many of these speakers are also backed by a familiar brand name. We combed through Amazon reviews to see what actual users have to say about these electronics, and many also offer additional options such as water, dust, and drop protection. Naturally, their sound capabilities also played a major role.

Battery life will vary by device, but we also know of Bluetooth speakers that excel in this area, should that be vital. Big sound doesn't always have to come in a big package, and a dedicated sound device can be the smart move if audio is your concern. If you've ever found yourself putting a smartphone in a cup to try and make it sound louder, it may be time to check out the following compact speaker options.