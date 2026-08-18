5 Compact Speakers That Deliver More Powerful Sound Than Your Phone
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A modern smartphone is likely to come with external speakers for answering calls or listening to music, but some users may want a bit more thump in their audio. Something like an iPhone 17 can be good for blasting tunes in a small space, but some users may want more refined clarity or louder volume. Fortunately, as folks who know some of the best small Bluetooth speakers you can buy, we wanted to look at compact speakers that can offer more than a phone can on its own.
From devices you can clip to a handbag or attach to something metal; to devices with stereo-pairing capabilities or even doubling as an emergency charger, many of these speakers are also backed by a familiar brand name. We combed through Amazon reviews to see what actual users have to say about these electronics, and many also offer additional options such as water, dust, and drop protection. Naturally, their sound capabilities also played a major role.
Battery life will vary by device, but we also know of Bluetooth speakers that excel in this area, should that be vital. Big sound doesn't always have to come in a big package, and a dedicated sound device can be the smart move if audio is your concern. If you've ever found yourself putting a smartphone in a cup to try and make it sound louder, it may be time to check out the following compact speaker options.
JBL Clip 5
Founded in 1946, JBL is no stranger to the audio world, and the Amazon's Choice JBL Clip 5 offers portability alongside a solid number of features. Available in a variety of colors, this speaker has a maximum output power of 180W and a frequency response of 0.12 GHz. Something notable about Clip 5 is that the latest model includes a redesigned carabiner with a wider mouth, which may offer users more portability options.
Touting that it's capable of delivering punchy bass through its driver and passive radiator (a type of speaker designed to sound large despite being small), something cool about this one is that users can either pair two Clip 5 speakers together for stereo sound, or they can also utilize Auracast (based on Bluetooth LE Audio) to wirelessly connect several Auracast-enabled JBL speakers. Additionally, the speakers can provide up to 12 hours of battery life on a single USB-C charge, and the Playtime Boost feature promises to extend playtime by an additional three hours.
For what it's worth, JBL also promises the device is dust- and water-proof. While we can recommend plenty of JBL speakers that Amazon users appreciate, users like the Clip 5 for its small size and easy portability. While it has decent bass and high volume, some users report issues with the device's battery life. Nonetheless, customers still find this one worth the money, and it may be worth a second look if volume is what you're seeking.
Soundcore Boom Go 3i
If you're not familiar with Soundcore, you may be familiar with its parent company, Anker, which is typically known for building a variety of peripherals (though Anker is likely ditching the Soundcore name). Keeping this in mind, the Soundcore Boom Go 3i holds a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with over 476 reviews, and it's also an Amazon's Choice item. Users have a variety of color options to choose from, but it's the speaker's 15W maximum output power and 80Hz frequency response that put it on this list.
Along with Soundcore's BassUp 2.0 technology, which claims to deliver lows surprising for the speaker's size, something cool about the Boom Go is that it includes a real-time power display that shows battery information. It also promises 24 hours of battery life, and the USB-C port on the Boom Go helps it double as an emergency charger for other devices. For tunes, the device features preset EQ settings for various genres, plus six interactive light modes and eight ambient options.
Soundcore touts that the device can withstand a fall of up to 3.28 feet and is waterproof and dustproof. Looking at reviews, many praise the device for its good sound and bass response, and appreciate the included strap. Several also note the device's small size, though at least two users report that it died on them after being used in the rain. Nonetheless, this one is worth investigating simply for the emergency charging options.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4
Along with this one coming up frequently on Reddit when mini Bluetooth speakers are discussed, Ultimate Ears may also be a company many don't realize is owned by the Swedish brand Logitech. Be that as it may, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 comes in a variety of color options on Amazon, but what's special about this device is its 360-degree sound design, 10W max output power and 75Hz frequency response. Users can also pair two of these speakers for stereo sound.
With wireless Bluetooth connectivity up to 131 feet and USB-C charging (cable not included), another interesting feature of this speaker is an Outdoor Boost for outdoor use, along with audio options suited to podcasts. Additionally, in addition to being drop-tested up to 5 feet, the Wonderboom can be submerged in a meter of water for 30 minutes and is also capable of floating. It also claims to be dustproof and composed of recycled plastic materials.
The promised 14 hours of playtime contributes to the device's 4.4-star rating and 2,619 reviews on Amazon (though some customers report having issues with the device holding a charge), and customers also give this one praise for its overall value. High scores are also given for the device's compact size and clear sound, though some customers do complain about Bluetooth pairing issues. Even so, this one may be appealing for those planning to be around a lot of water.
Tribit StormBox Micro 3
Holding a 4.4-star rating with 345 reviews on Amazon, the Tribit StormBox Micro 3 includes 13W of maximum speaker output power alongside a 63Hz frequency response. What helps the Micro 3 stand out is its 2-in-1 strap and magnetic attachment for extra portability. Many of its ads show bicyclists securing the speaker to their handlebars, for example. The device can certainly lend credibility to the idea that Tribit is an underrated Bluetooth speaker brand that can compete with something like JBL.
At medium volume, the Micro 3 touts 24 hours of battery life, while a 15-minute USB-C charge also promises 4 hours of playtime. The Micro 3 also includes a 44mm Neodymium driver in addition to two coaxial passive radiators for sound, and there's also Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity to make wireless connections up to 45 meters. Users can also pair two Micro 3 speakers, and the included app offers seven sound presets and nine adjustable EQ bands for further tweaks.
This one includes a microphone, and it also has auto-shutoff and over-the-air update options. The Micro 3 also claims to be water- and dust-proof. Amazon users appreciate the Micro 3 for its mounting options and find it to have a long battery life, though some users report the device stopped holding a charge. With that being said, this one can be appealing to those seeking different mounting options, and several colors are available for users who like keeping things colorful.
Bose SoundLink Micro
Last on our list is a brand users are likely familiar with, as Bose has been in the sound industry since 1964. Responsible for delivering the first active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones to market in 1999, we're looking at the company's smaller offering in the Amazon's Choice Bose SoundLink Micro. Available in multiple color options, the SoundLink Micro boasts shock- and rust-resistance, as well as dust- and waterproof protection.
Along with offering its own protection from the elements, the SoundLink Micro also has an accompanying Bose app that lets users control the speaker's volume and EQ, or pair two together to create a larger soundstage. Promising up to 12 hours of battery life and USB-C charging, it also offers wireless Bluetooth connections with up to 30 feet of range. This one also includes a strap for more portability options.
Holding a 4.7-star rating with 1,494 reviews, Amazon users appreciate the SoundLink Micro for its durability and size. In addition to praising the included strap, one user noted that this Bose speaker has a "full and rich" sound and is well-balanced. Another was impressed by the sound not being tinny. Be that as it may, several users also note that the battery life may be closer to eight hours. With that being said, we can also recommend multiple Bose speakers with top Consumer Reports scores for those interested in the brand.
How we determined these compact speakers
Along with looking on the internet to see what others had to say about these devices, we also looked for a variety of small-sized devices that still promise plenty of audio power. Additionally, we looked for devices across a variety of price ranges to give users options that may match their budget, and we made sure that each item has at least a 4-star rating based on hundreds, if not thousands, of actual user reviews. When applicable, we also like to give bonus points to Amazon's Choice items or any other noteworthy accolades.