CPUs talk to motherboards and other PC components through a series of pin connections. For decades up until 2022, AMD's CPUs used pin grid arrays (PGA), where pins attached tothe underside of the processor plugged into AM4 and earlier sockets on a motherboard. This kept motherboard manufacturing costs down, but it also left AMD processors fragile as one small touch or mishandling of the CPU would knock a pin out of alignment and render the CPU useless.

AMD switched to land grid array (LGA) with AM5 sockets, where pins are built into the motherboards instead, making contact with corresponding contact pads on the CPU. But the AI boom's resulting component shortages and price hikes have pushed some PC builders to move back to the AM4 platform, with older and thus cheaper memory and parts, especially when buying pre-owned AMD CPUs. For some, it's worth buying a used CPU to save money, though CPUs and GPUs are parts you should generally avoid buying used.

The pins on CPUs facilitate power delivery, regardless of them being on the processor for AM4 sockets and on the motherboard for AM5 sockets, which is AMD's current CPU generation socket. Misaligned pins can cause data corruption, electrical hazards, and overheating, so it's worth taking this part of the build slowly to make sure it's done correctly the first time. I've personally made mistakes long ago that ultimately hurt my machines, and it's taught me that rushing isn't worth paying for a motherboard or processor twice in a row.