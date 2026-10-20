5 Cheaper OLED TVs To Buy Instead Of The Samsung S95H

If you're set on getting a Samsung TV, which is reasonable considering it has the best customer satisfaction rating among major smart TV brands, but don't have the budget for the S95H, the company's S85H OLED TV is worth considering. It's significantly more affordable, starting at $1,200 for its 48-inch model. More importantly, as we are heading into the holiday season, discounts are only expected to increase. You can also choose from five different screen sizes, from 48 inches to 83 inches.

Unlike Samsung's S95H, which uses a QD-OLED panel for most of its sizes, the S85H relies on a WOLED panel. It also has a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR. Other features include support for HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos. Unfortunately, there is no Dolby Vision support. The TV runs on Tizen with One UI, which provides access to popular streaming services, Samsung TV Plus, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, and more. Additionally, one little detail that separates Samsung OLED TVs from other manufacturers is that Samsung is set to provide seven years of OS upgrades, which is uncommon in this industry.

Experts from Rtings.com, Tom's Guide, Trusted Reviews, and WhatHiFi are happy with the S85H's performance and highlight its sleek design and image processing. However, they aren't too fond of the audio quality, stutter in slow-panning shots, and its limited reflection handling. The TV has garnered an average buyer rating of 4.1 out of 5 on Amazon, with shoppers liking the picture quality and easy unboxing. That said, some buyers don't appreciate the TV setup process, calling it "unbelievably difficult" and "awful."