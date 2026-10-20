5 Cheaper OLED TVs To Buy Instead Of The Samsung S95H
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Samsung's S95H, which is referred to as S99H in Europe, is the company's 2026 flagship OLED TV. It has received wide acclaim for its picture quality, and even recently swept all the best TV awards in HDTV's 2026 shootout. The TV is available in four sizes in the U.S. and has much to like, from its vibrant QD-OLED display panel (except the RGB Tandem OLED panel in the 83-inch model) to impressive gaming features, including a 165Hz refresh rate. However, being a flagship OLED TV, it has a hefty price tag, with a list price ranging from $2,500 for the 55-inch model to $6,500 for the 83-inch variant.
If you're looking for a good OLED TV, you don't necessarily need to pay top dollar for the S95H. There are mid-range and entry-level models from not only Samsung, but also brands like LG, Roku, Sharp, and Sony that you can consider. Generally, each OLED TV offers fantastic picture quality, but you may have to sacrifice brightness, gaming features, and other aspects. We have carefully selected some of the best yet affordable OLED TV models to help you get started. We've considered expert reviews and user feedback, whenever available.
Samsung S85H
If you're set on getting a Samsung TV, which is reasonable considering it has the best customer satisfaction rating among major smart TV brands, but don't have the budget for the S95H, the company's S85H OLED TV is worth considering. It's significantly more affordable, starting at $1,200 for its 48-inch model. More importantly, as we are heading into the holiday season, discounts are only expected to increase. You can also choose from five different screen sizes, from 48 inches to 83 inches.
Unlike Samsung's S95H, which uses a QD-OLED panel for most of its sizes, the S85H relies on a WOLED panel. It also has a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR. Other features include support for HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos. Unfortunately, there is no Dolby Vision support. The TV runs on Tizen with One UI, which provides access to popular streaming services, Samsung TV Plus, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, and more. Additionally, one little detail that separates Samsung OLED TVs from other manufacturers is that Samsung is set to provide seven years of OS upgrades, which is uncommon in this industry.
Experts from Rtings.com, Tom's Guide, Trusted Reviews, and WhatHiFi are happy with the S85H's performance and highlight its sleek design and image processing. However, they aren't too fond of the audio quality, stutter in slow-panning shots, and its limited reflection handling. The TV has garnered an average buyer rating of 4.1 out of 5 on Amazon, with shoppers liking the picture quality and easy unboxing. That said, some buyers don't appreciate the TV setup process, calling it "unbelievably difficult" and "awful."
Sony Bravia 6 OLED TV
Sony doesn't really have a track record of offering affordable OLED TVs, but this year, the company is offering the Bravia 6 as an entry-level model, which can be a good choice for anyone not looking to spend the big bucks. It comes in a wide range of sizes, from 48 inches to 83 inches, giving you plenty of choice. It also has a starting list price of $1,300, but it has started getting listed at a discount.
The Sony Bravia 6 runs on Google TV, which offers access to popular smart TV apps, Google Cast, and much more, including the Gemini AI assistant. In other highlights, the TV comes with a 120Hz refresh rate with variable refresh rate (VRR), and support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X. All of its four HDMI ports support full version 2.1 bandwidth, and one is eARC-compatible. The TV also has a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner. Other connectivity and port options include two USB-A ports, one of which is rated for 5 Gbps speeds and 4.5W of power output, Wi-Fi 6E, an Ethernet port, and optical audio out.
The one thing Sony TV lovers will miss from the Bravia 6 is the company's proprietary XR co-processor, and a MediaTek chip is responsible for all the image processing. As a result, it's not as good as other Sony TVs at content smoothing. Still, it does do a pretty good job. Experts from Rtings.com like its picture quality and performance. However, they note it has a hard time reducing glare in bright rooms. Buyers on Amazon have also given it a rating of 4.3 out of 5 and are happy with its gaming features and visual performance. The only concerns some Amazon shoppers have are its relatively lower overall brightness and slow startup time.
Samsung S90H
Another Samsung TV that you can consider is the S90H. It sits between the S85H and S95H in Samsung's portfolio and is significantly closer to the S95H in terms of the feature set than many of our other recommendations. It's available in a ton of sizes, ranging from 42 inches to 83 inches. Notably, Samsung is using different OLED panel technology in different sizes. For example, 42-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 83-inch models have a regular WOLED panel, whereas 48-inch and 77-inch models come with newer RGB Tandem OLED panels. RGB Tandem OLED panels typically deliver better performance than WOLED panels. Another highlight of the display panel is the matte coating, which helps in countering glare and reflections.
The S90H has a 4K display with a 165Hz refresh rate, which high-end gaming PC owners would certainly appreciate. It also comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports, each of which can handle a 4K 165Hz signal, three USB ports, 3.5mm audio out, optical audio out, and Wi-Fi 6E. Moreover, you get HDR10+ support and Dolby Atmos, but there is no Dolby Vision or DTS audio support, like the S85H.
The S90H starts at a list price of $1,400 for the 42-inch model, but goes up to $5,300 for the 83-inch model. However, it's increasingly available with significant discounts. The TV has received glowing reviews from CNET, IGN, Rtings, T3, and Wirecutter experts, who like its strong gaming support, anti-glare screen, and picture quality. However, there are some concerns about its low-resolution content smoothing quality and the lack of Dolby Vision support. Amazon shoppers also have a positive opinion of the TV and have given it a good average buyer rating of 4.4 out of 5. The only notable complaints are about the user interface of the TV.
LG B6E OLED TV
The B6E is the cheapest OLED TV you can find in LG's 2026 lineup. It has a starting list price of $1,400 and is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models. However, if you time your purchase correctly, you can get it for almost half price. Like our other recommendations, it has a 4K resolution and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate panel with support for VRR. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Moreover, LG has included four HDMI 2.1 ports, Wi-Fi 5, one USB-A port, an Ethernet port, and optical audio out. The built-in tuner is, however, limited to ATSC 1.0, and you get a simple remote that lacks motion controls or a microphone.
Like other LG TVs, the B6E runs on the webOS platform, which has all the popular apps. Rtings.com experts have good things to say about the B6E and praise its feature set and performance, including low-quality content upscaling; however, they highlight the lack of support for DTS audio formats as well as stutter in slow-panning visual shots. Best Buy shoppers have awarded the TV an excellent buyer rating of 4.7 out of 5, and note that the TV offers excellent picture quality and solid gaming features. That said, some buyers aren't happy with LG's smart TV OS, which feels cluttered.
You can also consider the LG B6 if you are willing to shell out a bit more. It's largely the same TV as the B6E but comes with LG's Magic Remote and advanced features like room audio correction, AI voice recognition, and SDR-to-HDR upscaling. Moreover, the B6 comes in 48-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch sizes.
Roku Pro Series OLED TV
Roku's Pro Series OLED TV is one of the most affordable OLED models you'll find on the market. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, it starts at $1,000 at list price; however, you can easily find it selling for a $100 discount. The Roku OLED TV has most of the essentials you need, starting with a 120Hz refresh rate panel that not only lets you enjoy high-refresh-rate gaming via a console or PC but is also helpful in reducing judder while enjoying 24p content.
Other features include support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ as well as Dolby Atmos surround sound audio. Connectivity and port options are pretty solid, and the TV comes with Wi-Fi 5, two proper HDMI 2.1 ports capable of handling 4K 120Hz signals, one eARC-capable HDMI port, another HDMI port, which is likely limited to version 2.0 speeds, a USB-C port, a USB-A port, Ethernet, optical out, and an antenna connector. Being a Roku TV, it runs on the Roku OS, which has all the popular streaming apps, an easy-to-use interface, and access to tons of free content. Moreover, you get a backlit voice remote.
The TV has received largely positive feedback from Consumer Reports, PCMag, and TechRadar experts, who appreciate its pricing, color accuracy, and high refresh rate. However, they highlight the lack of hands-free control and lower panel brightness, which impacts HDR performance. Amazon shoppers have also given it a reasonable average rating of 4.2 out of 5, and say that it's easy to use and provides great value for money. That said, some buyers aren't happy with the amount of advertising that you'll encounter and the lack of support for ATSC 3.0, which enables 4K streaming of over-the-air free channels.
How we selected these affordable OLED televisions
Samsung's S95H is an impressive OLED TV that's chock-full of features; however, it's also pretty expensive, like any flagship OLED TV model. So, while picking more affordable OLED TV alternatives to the S95H, one primary focus was on the pricing. We considered entry-level and mid-range models from all the manufacturers that sell OLED TVs in the U.S., and chose TVs that you can easily buy. We refined our selection after considering expert feedback as well as buyer reviews to find OLED TV models that generally deliver good performance and don't have any deal-breaking drawbacks.