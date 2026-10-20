A Belgian Homeowner Uses Over 400 Smart Home Devices At The Same Time - Here's How

In 2026, more than 82% of households around the globe are smart homes in some capacity. But who actually has the smartest home? It might be Reddit user DonDrapeur, whose house in Belgium uses 420 smart home devices and counting. By comparison, SQ Magazine estimates that the average U.S. smart home contains just six IoT-connected devices.

DonDrapeur explains in their Reddit post that a Loxone Miniserver running Home Assistant OS is the backbone of the IoT array. It manages more than 3,200 data point entities, and the server running it all operates on a PC containing an AMD Ryzen 5300U processor, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB NVMe solid-state drive, and a 2.5 GbE Ethernet switch. To top it all off, nearly every smart device is power-metered via Zigbee plugs to track and manage energy consumption on a granular level.

In many cases, smart homes are limited by the capabilities of the router being used. This raises the question of how many devices an average home router can connect to. A Wi-Fi 7 router with the newest technology can handle up to 200 devices — and some of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers you can buy are actually capable of supporting even more devices than that. Things get exponentially more complicated as you add more devices, but as long as you follow the essential smart home gadget rules at every step, you could theoretically achieve your own 400-device IoT network.