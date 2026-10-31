Owners Say These Are The Most Underrated Laptop Brands

If you've been shopping for a laptop lately, you may have noticed a few things besides those inflated prices thanks to industrial artificial intelligence and data centers. The first is probably the prominence of Apple's MacBooks in non-Apple retail stores. Next, the Windows section tends to be dominated by the likes of Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus—laptop brands most people can and have relied on. But have you ever considered underdog alternatives? What do owners say about those laptops?

The reality is that it's pretty difficult to find a label that's truly underrated. Many companies that produce laptops at the margins of mainstream appeal or straight up for a niche group tend to make most of their money from a companion product such as phones, TVs, or even other PC-related components. Each come with their own pros and cons, but all of them tend to get buried in search results unless you know to look for them. We'll run through a handful of brands and let you know what to expect from the people who know them the best: their customers.