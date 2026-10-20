SteelSeries Aeon Pro Controller Review: Third-Party Kingslayer
Third-party controllers were once notorious for being what you handed guests and younger siblings when you wanted them at a disadvantage in split screen games. That's not really the case any longer in 2026, with controllers such as the SteelSeries Aeon Pro delivering a premium alternative to first-party controllers. Whether that premium status is justified over a standard Xbox controller is, of course, something which I set out to determine by testing the Aeon Pro, but what is certainly true is that "third-party" doesn't necessarily mean "cheap and flimsy" these days.
On paper, there's a lot to like about the Aeon Pro controller. SteelSeries claims that the thumbsticks are free of drift (an unfortunately common malady of these components), and they're using 2-stage Hall-effect analog triggers, and "pro-grade tactical switches" for the buttons. Additionally, there's a customizable OLED display, and, perhaps most interesting of all, there's a swappable, rechargeable battery system and included charging dock.
Design and build quality
One of the best things about going hands on with the Aeon Pro is that its design is so fundamentally familiar and comfortable. It's not trying to do anything wildly different with its shape or layout, which should allow any gamer to pick it up and immediately feel at home. The button layout is pretty much exactly what you'd expect from a game controller, except that the menu buttons are clustered in a bar at the base of the controller. It's not where I'm used to having those buttons on a controller, so it takes a while to rebuild muscle memory to adapt.
One thing I absolutely love about the Aeon Pro is that it features SteelSeries' same removable, rechargeable battery system as the Arctis Nova Elite headset, which I recently reviewed. This system means that not only will you never be without a full battery in the Aeon Pro, but you also don't have to worry about the longevity concerns inherent in integrated internal rechargeable batteries.
Given that the controller recharges when set on its stand, chances are that most users will never even need to change batteries unless they neglect to place the controller on the charger after multiple marathon gaming sessions. In that case there will be a second, fresh battery there waiting for them.
Comfort, appearance, and rumble
The Aeon Pro is quite a nice controller to hold. The materials are all very high quality, and it's shaped ergonomically for comfort over long play sessions. The texture provides a good grip, and all the materials used feel reasonably durable, so I'm confident it's tough enough to withstand regular use. It's also worth noting that the controller certainly looks the part of a premium production, being very aesthetically pleasing. I also like the small display integrated into the Aeon Pro, which is a convenient way to change settings through the built-in menu system.
The rumble motors in the Aeon Pro feel especially good. They deliver a powerful yet subtle level of feedback to the user. That added bit of immersive vibration is one of the major advantages of using a controller over a keyboard and mouse. The switches in the triggers and buttons all feel really nice to operate as well, and overall, the Aeon Pro is definitely one of the better-built and nicer-to-operate controllers I have ever used.
One thing that's particularly nice if you're gaming on multiple systems is the ability to switch between them quickly and easily. Going from Xbox to PC to Bluetooth is a snappy, painless process, and that's very much appreciated. Also worth noting is that the controller features a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Compatibility issues with Windows 10
The first time I hooked the Aeon Pro into my desktop PC and fired up "Lies of P," I immediately ran into a crippling level of input lag that had me wondering if there was something terribly wrong with my computer. However, after switching to keyboard and mouse, the lag immediately disappeared. This isolated the problem to the Aeon Pro, and from there, I was able to deduce that the problem was most prevalent when used in PC mode.
A quick internet search led me straight to Reddit, where someone had recently reported the same issue on the SteelSeries subreddit. It seems that the problem has to do with a compatibility issue between Windows 10 and the Aeon Pro in PC mode, and you can mostly avoid it by playing in Bluetooth or wired configurations.
I have stubbornly resisted the mounting pressure to upgrade to Windows 11 on my desktop PC because I can't stand Windows 11. I would switch to Linux, but haven't had the time to deal with all the work needed to accomplish that. Frankly, I like Windows 10, and it galls me to be bullied into "upgrading" by Microsoft. Microsoft may have phased out Windows 10, but clearly, people running this operating system aren't particularly inclined to give it up. Hardware and software developers need to take this into account when launching new products. The good news is that SteelSeries is working on a fix for Windows 10 users, and if they manage to fix this problem, it will clear up my only significant issue with the Aeon Pro controller.
Premium price tag
At $259, the SteelSeries Aeon Pro sits at a price point that presents a formidable barrier to entry, particularly when you realize that a standard Xbox controller goes for $65 (and is regularly on sale for even less) Those standard Xbox controllers are hardly low quality themselves, so there's no way to get around the fact that with Aeon Pro falls victim to the law of diminishing returns.
It's even more challenging when you take into account that, at the time of writing, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller retails for $167. Compared with the Elite, the Aeon Pro is on much more solid footing, given its replaceable battery system. With the Elite, changing the internal battery requires tools and some disassembly of the controller, while with the Aeon Pro, it's a quick and easy tool-free swap. I would also tentatively say that the Aeon Pro is the more durable controller, making it more likely to survive to the point where a rechargeable battery might actually start to fail.
All this is to say that if you're looking for a premium gaming controller for Xbox and PC, the SteelSeries Aeon Pro is pricey, but arguably somewhat competitive with other expensive first-party options due to its design and features. That said, for many gamers, it's going to be hard to justify buying a controller that costs five times what a standard Xbox controller goes for. While the rechargeable batteries in the Aeon Pro are excellent, it is worth noting that you can pick up a set of four rechargeable energizer AA batteries with an included charger for around $20.
Conclusions
The SteelSeries Aeon Pro is undoubtedly a fantastic, premium controller that's worth considering if you have the cash to spend on such a luxury item. It's a fine addition to any Windows/Xbox gaming setup, though it's not a viable option for PlayStation or Nintendo gamers. If you set the issues with Windows 10 compatibility aside, the Aeon Pro is definitely among the best gaming controllers out there, and if you're someone who switches between systems frequently, the Aeon Pro makes doing so as frictionless as possible.
Obviously, it's not for everyone, but that's only because not everyone needs an expensive, high-end controller. There's nothing wrong with a standard Xbox controller, or if you're on PC, there's the Steam controller, PlayStation controller, and Pimax is even working on a controller that transforms for virtual reality or standard flat-screen gaming. However, the SteelSeries Aeon Pro may very well be the best hybrid Xbox/PC controller on the market, and I'd personally choose it over an Xbox Elite Series 2. Third-party controllers have certainly come a long way since the 1990s.