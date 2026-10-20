SteelSeries Aeon Pro Controller Review: Third-Party Kingslayer

One of the best things about going hands on with the Aeon Pro is that its design is so fundamentally familiar and comfortable. It's not trying to do anything wildly different with its shape or layout, which should allow any gamer to pick it up and immediately feel at home. The button layout is pretty much exactly what you'd expect from a game controller, except that the menu buttons are clustered in a bar at the base of the controller. It's not where I'm used to having those buttons on a controller, so it takes a while to rebuild muscle memory to adapt.

Andy Zahn/BGR

Andy Zahn/BGR

Andy Zahn/BGR

One thing I absolutely love about the Aeon Pro is that it features SteelSeries' same removable, rechargeable battery system as the Arctis Nova Elite headset, which I recently reviewed. This system means that not only will you never be without a full battery in the Aeon Pro, but you also don't have to worry about the longevity concerns inherent in integrated internal rechargeable batteries.

Given that the controller recharges when set on its stand, chances are that most users will never even need to change batteries unless they neglect to place the controller on the charger after multiple marathon gaming sessions. In that case there will be a second, fresh battery there waiting for them.