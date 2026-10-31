The Real Pros And Cons Of Using MagSafe Chargers

MagSafe is Apple's magnetic charging technology. While MacBook chargers also use it to magnetically align their connection to the computer's port, nowadays, it's usually associated with wireless charging for iPhones. When you place your iPhone on the MagSafe charger's puck, its wireless charging coils magnetically align with the ones on the charger, delivering a steady charging current via magnetic induction. MagSafe chargers are convenient, simple, and a great way to not wear out your phone's charging port. But the technology is not without its downsides. Specifically, you have to deal with slower charging speeds, heat, and some weight and comfort issues.

If you weigh the pros and cons and still decide to get one, there are several MagSafe chargers that you can use with your iPhone. You can even use a MagSafe charger with a few Android phones, because a select few, such as the Google Pixel 10 and Motorola Edge 70 Max, have a compatible magnetic wireless charging technology built in called Qi2. For iPhones and Android devices that lack built-in magnets but support wireless charging, you can sometimes use MagSafe or Qi2 cases to add compatibility. Just keep in mind that charging might be slower if it's a Qi device instead of Qi2.