Can Satellite Internet Handle Video Calls And Online Gaming?
Some tasks and applications require not only a steady internet connection for streaming but also high-speed access to accommodate the high rates of data being handled. Those data-heavy activities include online and cloud gaming, livestreaming, ultra-HD and 4K video streaming, and real-time video calls and conferences. That's not to say you can't do these activities on a low bandwidth connection, but it's definitely going to alter the experience and likely not for the better. That also means most of these activities are something you'll want to do from a workstation with a wired connection or a really good wireless setup. What about a satellite internet connection? If you're remote or using satellite internet somewhere, would you be able to do these activities?
The short and sweet answer is yes. Satellite internet like Starlink can sustain many of these activities, not the least of which is online and cloud gaming. However, the long answer is "it depends." It is important to figure out which satellite internet setup, such as a Starlink dish, is right for you. Performance can be inconsistent, especially on roaming plans or during network congestion, and at worst, you'll see poor speeds, performance issues, and frequent disconnects, which existing users often report encountering. That doesn't necessarily mean you should write it off, especially if it's your only option — when you're gaming from a live-in van or RV, or when 5G options aren't available, for example.
What it actually means is that you will have some good sessions and you will have some bad sessions, and a good experience is never guaranteed. Generally speaking, satellite internet would be okay for video calls, conferences, some light streaming, and gaming in various forms, as long you're aware of the limitations.
Why satellite internet is not ideal for streaming or gaming
Internet speeds are important, but for real-time activities like gaming or streaming, latency also makes a big difference. Latency refers to the slight delay you experience following an action, such as how an online game reacts after you click or press a button. It's defined by the time it takes a data packet to pass between points, from your computer to the satellite and on to the game servers. Starlink vastly improves the online capabilities of satellite internet compared to traditional sources because its satellites sit closer in low-Earth orbit. It achieves manageable latency rates anywhere from 25 to 50 milliseconds which is about average. Typical latency numbers for a wired cable connection are 13 to 27 milliseconds, while DSL is 11 to 40 milliseconds. You want under 50 milliseconds if you're gaming or streaming, but under 20 milliseconds is the golden number. You can see from these comparisons that Starlink's performance is decent at its highest rates, but not always ideal.
You also have to factor in connection bandwidth and speeds. Starlink offers 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps, which is definitely suitable for high-speed activities, but that's an average range, and speeds constantly fluctuate. Data caps exist, too. Although Starlink follows a fair use policy, in some regions you may run into data restrictions or have slowdowns after hitting a threshold, called throttling, which is also the reason why your router slows down at night in some cases. If you hit a data cap or throttling, it's going to hobble your active connection, no matter what you're doing.
Moreover, there are quite a few additional disadvantages of using satellite internet over traditional options. The local weather can impact your connections, there are blackout areas where it's not available or accessible, and upload speeds are often disappointing.
Making a case for satellite internet
As mentioned, the drawbacks don't necessarily exclude satellite internet options if it's all you have. If you're on the road, visiting a remote location, travel frequently, or if you simply don't want home or static internet options, something like Starlink can work. When it does work, it can be just as fast if not faster than wired connections. In situations where traditional internet outages occur, satellite internet can still remain operational. So, there are advantages, and when the connection is good, it works flawlessly. If you're trying to decide between Starlink and 5G internet, Starlink comes out on top in rural and remote areas. Depending on where you are, or where you're going, it could be the best option.
As for choices, while not all of them are satellite-powered, there are some affordable alternatives to consider if you need a wireless internet provider. In the future, we may see more providers offering services like Starlink, as well, which could lead to a boom in competition and innovation. Amazon is also gearing up to launch its own Leo satellite service, and it's even considering a streaming bundle deal to lure subscribers away from Starlink. That rivalry alone could, theoretically, encourage providers to push the capabilities of the technology to new heights.